Big Brother’s Luke Valentine Removed From Season 25 After Using N-Word

Big Brother houseguest Luke Valentine has been removed from the Season 25 game, following his use of a racial slur.
“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” reads a statement from CBS and Big Brother‘s producers. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”
As seen on Big Brother‘s 24/7 live feeds on Tuesday night, Valentine said, “We were in the cheese room, [N-word]!” while in a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. He quickly caught himself, put his hand to his mouth and said, “I’m sorry.”
After the word was uttered, Fields, a Black houseguest, discussed how the word sometimes makes white people more uncomfortable than African Americans, in his experience. “I don’t give a f—k,” he told Valentine. “Yeah, right, I should’ve made you feel uncomfortable real quick, like, ‘Whoa, bro, what you just say?’”
“I should’ve been lying face down on the floor with you standing over me or something,” Valentine responded. “Well, I’m in trouble now. I’ve been in worse trouble.”
Valentine’s use of the epithet drew immediate backlash on social media, with many Big Brother fans calling for his removal from Season 25. The incident is, unfortunately, one of many similar controversies that Big Brother has encountered over the years; most recently, during Season 24 last summer, houseguest Kyle Capener suggested forming an all-white alliance after growing paranoid that players of color would unite to win the game. Capener’s behavior was eventually brought to other houseguests’ attention, and he was subsequently evicted (via a typical house vote) days later.
Big Brother‘s first live eviction episode of the season is slated to air Thursday at 9/8c on CBS. It’s unclear whether any of the current nominees will be evicted in the wake of Valentine’s exit.
Theyr allowed to call you white trash and white crackers, he should hold his head high, welldone
Who called him that? I’ve watched BB since season 3. I do not recall ever witnessing anyone being called a “White” anything. Can you please cite the season and HG who did this? And he shouldn’t hold his head high unless it’s truly how he feels in his heart vs regretting it. Definitely will be interesting to see what he has to say IF he returns on finale night but ordinarily people who are removed from the game are not invited to the finale.
Good!
CBS behind closed doors…. Great for the ratings.
Still waiting to hear how this policy was actually in use for Aaryn Gries. Or was it actually not created till after.
Even as a liberal I can confidently say that since she played before 2020, it wasn’t in place.
I think it was created in response to Aaryn Gries. Her behavior was so egregious that CBS had to react to the uproar across social media sites.
The first time it was publicized was following BB22. Aaryn played in BB15. It’s possible it was in place during 15 but it wasn’t until they investigated a potential use of a slur by Memphis. They said he didn’t use it, but if he had expulsion would have been the consequence essentially.
Good. It’s 2023. I don’t care how emboldened you feel due to certain “actors” in our present-day climate, using the N-word, the F-word, and so on are never okay. People are people, end of story. We’re all the same, regardless of the minor things that make us present different. At the end of the day, we all want the same things—love, happiness, joy, caring for our loved ones, and so on. We can all trace our roots back to a few places. We’re all made from the same stardust.
I’m too old to be ignorant and too young to be considered old but I’ve been hearing and fighting the same fight for all 37 years of my life and I’m tired. Being cruel for the sake of cruelty is stupid. Being a jerk is easy. Being kind and changing your learned behavior into something better is hard. Work hard and be better.
Honestly, who cares. It has been overused so much, it is just a word with zero meaning. Like calling someone a racist. It is a word with no clout any more.
🤯🤯🤯 It’s terrible if you truly believe that. It was a word created to cut people off at the knees and it’s derogatory. So you feel like it’s just a word and it’s overused? I double dog dare you to say it to a Black person’s face. Not as troll from the comfort of your electronic device. In person. Stand back and see what happens. My advice to you–make sure that your dental coverage is up to date. 🦷🦷🦷
Hmmm as “fair” as that statement can be made in today’s world, Jamie Foxx’s situation is the perfect example that we should not take our assumption as the majority’s view!
That caucasian comment is dangerous in a sense that just because a word is overused doesn’t mean it can necessarily lose its meaning.
Take a stroll in NY or some other places & use that word: you might sadly quickly find out that the meaning isn’t necessarily lost for some groups.
+ if the word lost its meaning, the guy wouldn’t cover his mouth…he knew he messed up.
Sounds like Casey would really like the freedom to use the word. Now why is that?
Don’t know your age but I hope that’s youth speaking. That word is reprehensible and always will be. It was used to denigrate a whole race of people and make them “less than” white people. The word racist may be used in situations unfairly but in the majority of cases it is at least implied. Please rethink this
He broke the rules, he was removed… not a problem. What I have a problem is bring up Kyle again after he CORRECTLY saw an alliance and tried to rally against it.
Can someone please explain to me how it is not racist to create an all black alliance, but is racist for another houseguest to talk about it/create an alliance with whoever was left.
I came here to say the same thing. When the black contestants said they wanted to start a black only alliance to win the show. I had no problem. Yet a white guy wants the exact same thing for white contestants and it’s all of a sudden racist?
Does the N word apply to both the er and an ending to the word as the A ending normally was considered less offensive. I’m guessing that’s the one he said. It’s the most predominant slur to be commonly used as a reclaimed word and in music which keeps it in circulation. If everyone stopped saying it that would definitely help. No one I know uses it.
They don’t care someone said the ‘n word’. Black people say it all the time, they use it as slang. They sing it in their songs. Theyre just mad a white person “used their word”. They use it as an excuse/opportunity to bully and weaponize accusations of racism on white people that don’t obey. If they were really upset by that word they wouldnt use it 24/7. I don’t see any black people being cancelled for saying the n word. Because the word itself isn’t racist. And you can’t tell someone they can’t say something because of their skin color. This social threatening from black-centric racists turns violent very quickly if you don’t comply with their ideology. Black people can’t be treated like the arbiters of racial relations and we don’t need to ‘listen to black voices’. I don’t care he said the word and I don’t believe black people care about the way he said the word. I think people that hate whites use things like this as an excuse to lie about them being racist. It’s way more spite towards whites and preventing whites from partaking in “their culture” than it is being disrespected.
That is unacceptable for Luke Valentine to say the N-word to Jared Fields on Big Brother!