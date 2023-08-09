Big Brother’s Luke Valentine Removed From Season 25 After Using N-Word

Big Brother houseguest Luke Valentine has been removed from the Season 25 game, following his use of a racial slur.

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” reads a statement from CBS and Big Brother‘s producers. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

As seen on Big Brother‘s 24/7 live feeds on Tuesday night, Valentine said, “We were in the cheese room, [N-word]!” while in a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. He quickly caught himself, put his hand to his mouth and said, “I’m sorry.”

After the word was uttered, Fields, a Black houseguest, discussed how the word sometimes makes white people more uncomfortable than African Americans, in his experience. “I don’t give a f—k,” he told Valentine. “Yeah, right, I should’ve made you feel uncomfortable real quick, like, ‘Whoa, bro, what you just say?’”

“I should’ve been lying face down on the floor with you standing over me or something,” Valentine responded. “Well, I’m in trouble now. I’ve been in worse trouble.”

Valentine’s use of the epithet drew immediate backlash on social media, with many Big Brother fans calling for his removal from Season 25. The incident is, unfortunately, one of many similar controversies that Big Brother has encountered over the years; most recently, during Season 24 last summer, houseguest Kyle Capener suggested forming an all-white alliance after growing paranoid that players of color would unite to win the game. Capener’s behavior was eventually brought to other houseguests’ attention, and he was subsequently evicted (via a typical house vote) days later.

Big Brother‘s first live eviction episode of the season is slated to air Thursday at 9/8c on CBS. It’s unclear whether any of the current nominees will be evicted in the wake of Valentine’s exit.