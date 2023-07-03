And Just Like That‘s Cynthia Nixon Tempers Expectations Surrounding Kim Cattrall’s ‘Very Small’ Samantha Cameo

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The hype surrounding Kim Cattrall‘s comeback as Samantha is creating unrealistic expectations, warns And Just Like That…‘s Cynthia Nixon.
“I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about,” Nixon lamented to UK’s The Times “It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”
It’s also important to know, per Nixon, that Cattrall’s appearance in the Season 2 finale — which leaked in early May — was intended to make jaws drop. “We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode,” noted the actress behind Miranda, “and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.”
Sarah Jessica Parker recently echoed her And Just Like That costar’s concern, telling Andy Cohen via Radio Andy, “We want to make sure that expectations are real. It’s a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship.”
As we reported, the scene in question involves Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie. (Get the scoop on Cattrall’s No. 1 demand for returning here.)
“It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio,” Parker recently told TVLine (watch video), adding that Samantha’s return comes at a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.”
They complained that they didn’t want it leaked but that leak was the only reason for some to tune in this season cause lets face it that first season was bad.
And like it or not having a 5 min scene of KC is worth it for a lot of fans.
I enjoyed the first season.
It’s clear that these nasty, spiteful women are just mad that the woman they can’t bully anymore is the only one getting any attention for this season. In fact, she’s the only reason this season is getting any attention at all.
Nope.Mario,the other ladies font like Kim avd evdn Willie G said Kim was the problem on set.Cynthia even mentioned “walking on eggshells “ around someone-Kim,
The lafies have said nothing about the fued between zKim & Sarah nir have they have said anything negative about her or her other shows while she has trashed AJLT and them.it’s funny Kim said she was never friends with the other ladies but colleagues, professional actresses yet seems muffed they respected her wish to not be friends and didn’t invite her to lunch with them .
Translation: “That scene was supposed to be a one-sided phone call with Sarah Jessica talking to nobody on the other end! Suddenly we hear about Kim having these scenes shot by herself. We were like, WHAT?!? Turns out that the head of HBO Casey Bloys pulled all of this off on his own, and worked Kim into the show after the fact. Michael Patrick King, Sarah, Kristen and I were so blindsided, we needed a whole week to figure out WTF we were gonna say. So we decided the best bet was to act like WE planned this, and just downplay Kim’s coming back as a who-cares moment. SO, like I was saying: Nothing to see here, folks! This is not important. GO MIRANDA & CHE!!!”