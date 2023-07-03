And Just Like That‘s Cynthia Nixon Tempers Expectations Surrounding Kim Cattrall’s ‘Very Small’ Samantha Cameo

The hype surrounding Kim Cattrall‘s comeback as Samantha is creating unrealistic expectations, warns And Just Like That…‘s Cynthia Nixon.

“I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about,” Nixon lamented to UK’s The Times “It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

It’s also important to know, per Nixon, that Cattrall’s appearance in the Season 2 finale — which leaked in early May — was intended to make jaws drop. “We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode,” noted the actress behind Miranda, “and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.”

Sarah Jessica Parker recently echoed her And Just Like That costar’s concern, telling Andy Cohen via Radio Andy, “We want to make sure that expectations are real. It’s a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship.”

As we reported, the scene in question involves Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie. (Get the scoop on Cattrall’s No. 1 demand for returning here.)

“It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio,” Parker recently told TVLine (watch video), adding that Samantha’s return comes at a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.”