Kim Cattrall Reveals Why She Agreed to Play Samantha Again: ‘If I’m Going to Come Back… ‘ — Watch Video

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Kim Cattrall is breaking her relative silence about her highly-publicized return to the Sex and the City universe.
During an interview on Wednesday’s The View, the actress behind Samantha explained that it was HBO boss Casey Bloys who made the initial overture to her about appearing in And Just Like That‘s Season 2 finale.
“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall shared, before adding with smile, “And I went, ‘Hmmm… let me get creative.”
At the top of her wish list: Getting Bloys to sign off on having the franchise OG costume designer, Patricia Field, dress Samantha for her one scene.
“I just thought If I’m going to come back, I got to come back with that kind of Samantha style,” she explained. “I got to push it. And we did.'”
As we reported, Cattrall’s appearance will just be a one-off cameo, though, with Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie. (The two old pals rekindled their friendship over text last season.) Cattrall did not see or speak with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she has a famously estranged relationship, while shooting her sequence, which will air in the Season 2 finale in August.
“It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio,” Parker recently told TVLine (watch video), adding that Samantha’s return comes at a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.”
Samantha was definitely my favorite during the first run of the show. But, Cattrall has shown herself to be one classless person. Her ego was/is way overinflated. When she agreed to do SATC, her star was falling. SJP, on the other hand was a movie star. She was the draw of the show. She was the face of it. I was willing to try and see KC’s pov until she publicly went after SJP over the condolescences of the loss of KC’s brother. That was so low class. Then, she lets people know she’ll be on the AJLT because… She finally has some work and needs to promote it. KC is washed up and she knows it. This little feud is keeping her in the public eye. So over it.
Hi Sarah! Hope you’re well. Good look in the West End.
When was Sarah Jessica Parker a movie start, Sex and The city made her (as it made every actress on that cast). Before Sex and The City she was best known for Square Pegs or for who she was married to. She’s a not very talented actress who got some great writing on a show that captured the zeitgeist at the time, but that’s it, she was never a movie star
I guess I’ve always failed to equate Sarah Jessica Parker with the “movie star.” I can’t think of one successful/notable film she did before SATC besides that one about honeymooning in Vegas.
Cattrall’s star may have been “falling” when the show began but she’d had some successful films on her resume (in addition to a robust theater career) and was about the only spice in an otherwise bland first season of SATC
Um, I feel like you’re all forgetting Footloose, Hocus Pocus, and Mars Attacks. All classics, led by the beautiful Ms. Parker!