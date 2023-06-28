Kim Cattrall Reveals Why She Agreed to Play Samantha Again: ‘If I’m Going to Come Back… ‘ — Watch Video

Kim Cattrall is breaking her relative silence about her highly-publicized return to the Sex and the City universe.

During an interview on Wednesday’s The View, the actress behind Samantha explained that it was HBO boss Casey Bloys who made the initial overture to her about appearing in And Just Like That‘s Season 2 finale.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall shared, before adding with smile, “And I went, ‘Hmmm… let me get creative.”

At the top of her wish list: Getting Bloys to sign off on having the franchise OG costume designer, Patricia Field, dress Samantha for her one scene.

“I just thought If I’m going to come back, I got to come back with that kind of Samantha style,” she explained. “I got to push it. And we did.'”

.@KimCattrall speaks on her scene in the new season of 'And Just Like That…' where she reprises her iconic role as Samantha and tells @TheView: "It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Sam3mX9b81 — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2023

As we reported, Cattrall’s appearance will just be a one-off cameo, though, with Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie. (The two old pals rekindled their friendship over text last season.) Cattrall did not see or speak with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she has a famously estranged relationship, while shooting her sequence, which will air in the Season 2 finale in August.

“It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio,” Parker recently told TVLine (watch video), adding that Samantha’s return comes at a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.”