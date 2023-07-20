Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Premiere Solves the Mystery of Dana Sue’s Slasher — Who Is Kathy?

Serenity’s newest resident should not be trusted around sharp objects.

Sweet Magnolias‘ second season ended on a number of cliffhangers, including the arrival of a tire-slashing lunatic who appeared to have Sullivan’s in her crosshairs. Now that all 10 episodes of Season 3 have dropped on Netflix, we can finally put a name (and a whole lot more) to Dana Sue’s new nemesis.

As revealed in the season premiere, the woman in question is Kathy, the estranged sister of Dana Sue’s no-longer-estranged husband Ronnie. (At this point, we’re thinking that Estranged Magnolias would have been a better name for the show.) The character is played by Wynn Everett, known for her work on shows like The Newsroom and Agent Carter.

“She’s deeply troubled,” Brooke Elliott tells TVLine of Dana Sue’s twisted sister-in-law, adding that she didn’t know about the characters’ familial connection when the show wrapped last season. “I didn’t know until I got the new scripts, and it was a shock to me when I read it. [Our showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson] likes to keep us guessing, which I actually appreciate, because I like to experience things like the audience would.”

Prior to learning that Dana Sue and Kathy are related, Elliott was full of theories about the mysterious newcomer’s connection to her character.

“I think our minds naturally go to, like, an ex-lover — possibly even the woman who was the catalyst to the affair that brought down [Dana Sue and Ronnie’s] relationship,” Elliott says. “But then to have it be a family member, his sister, adds a whole other layer of complication.”

Along with the “who,” we also learned the “why” behind Kathy’s dramatic return to Serenity. She believes that Dana Sue stole Sullivan’s from her, so she’s come back to claim what’s (allegedly) rightfully her’s. It’s the beginning of a season-long scheme for Kathy, who manages to sink her claws into some of Serenity’s most notable residents — including several of the Magnolias’ exes.

Note: This interview took place before SAG-AFTRA officially announced a strike on July 13.

Did you correctly guess Kathy’s identity ahead of the big reveal? And what did you think of Sweet Magnolias‘ long-awaited return? Grade Episode 1 below, then drop a comment with your take on the show’s newest villain.