Elizabeth Banks Is Anxious to Give Out Press Your Luck’s Biggest Prize — Plus, the Latest on Her ‘Adult’ Flintstones Series

Elizabeth Banks is more than ready for a Press Your Luck contestant to waylay all those Whammys and walk away with the ever-elusive $1 million prize.

But that is not the only prize the primetime game show has its eyes on in the months ahead.

When nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards are announced on July 12, ABC’s Press Your Luck revival just might find itself in the Outstanding Game Show mix, competing against the likes of daytime stalwart Jeopardy!

The game show categories had long been confined to daytime/drive time fare and get handed out as part of the lower-profile Daytime Emmys ceremony. But effective this year — as part of a larger rethinking of the many, bifurcated Emmy Awards — game shows have been promoted to the primetime telecast, which at this time (barring strike-related delays) is set to air Sept. 18 on Fox.

On the cusp of Press Your Luck possibly scoring that invite to the Primetime Emmys, TVLine spoke with Banks about the significance of that upgrade, and what makes a good host great. Plus, get the latest buzz on Bedrock, her “grown-up “adult” update on the iconic Flintstones cartoon.

TVLINE | When you were a rugrat, what was your go-to play-along-at-home game show?

Well, the original Press Your Luck — my sister and I loved the Whammys. My other favorite was Price Is Right. “Come on down…,” Bob Barker, the models, trying to guess what a washing machine costs….

TVLINE | Mountain Climber…. [I yodel, badly]

Yes! And Plinko. Even just spinning the big wheel, that whole thing…. If we were home sick [from school], we watched Price Is Right.

TVLINE | Did you see the viral video of the Price Is Right contestant who dislocated his shoulder by celebrating too hard?

[Laughs] I didn’t! But that sounds like a classic.

TVLINE | Any game-play wrinkles for Press Your Luck Season 5 (airing this fall)?

Well, [for a second straight season] we have this Prize-a-Palooza on the board that really ups the stakes, because if you hit it you win every prize that’s available. It’s a faster way to becoming a millionaire, which is always my goal. I want to give away a million dollars so bad. Maybe we do, maybe we don’t, this season.

TVLINE | What was your first reaction upon learning that primetime game shows like Press Your Luck would be competing with the likes of Jeopardy! for a nomination at this year’s Primetime Emmys?

I mean, I was pretty excited, honestly. I love the job and I’m really proud of the show that we put out. I’d be excited for any recognition for it, because I think it’s worthy of an award.

TVLINE | And as the saying goes, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” Jeopardy! no longer has to compete against just “the same old shows,” while y’all now can go to the Big Dance.

Exactly. It’s exciting.

TVLINE | What do you think separates a “very good” game show host from a great one?

First of all, I think you have to feel a connection with the audience, and you have to feel a connection with the contestants. When I think about the Pat Sajaks and the Alex Trebeks, the giants of the industry, you as an audience are as much watching for their reaction to a contestant or an answer. I think about Steve Harvey on Family Feud, as well….. It’s the littlest things, like when Alex Trebek would be like, “Ahh, so that’s what you want to do! That’s how much money you want to bet!” [A great host] clearly loves their job, and I clearly love hosting Press Your Luck. And I love my contestants.

Courtesy of ABC/John Fleenor

TVLINE | I’ve definitely seen you get vested in the players’ journeys. Have you ever let slip an expletive and had to be bleeped when someone lost a small fortune to a Whammy?

I for sure have. I’m pretty sure in Season 2.

Actually the most I ever swore was when somebody almost got the million dollars. Like, they hit two Teslas and before we turned over the amount of money, I. Was. Freaking. Out. I was like, “What do I have to set up here? Are we about to shoot off some air cannons? What the f–k is about to happen?” And I couldn’t wait, so I said to my control guys, “Bleeping tell me what’s about to happen, oh bleep, bleep bleep….” And then [the contestant] missed it, but just barely!

TVLINE | What do you think people might not appreciate about the job of game show host?

How much energy it takes. We have a studio audience on Press Your Luck, and entertaining them, keeping the energy up for the contestants, keeping the contestants calm, is really hard…. It’s important to remember that after I [tape] a show, I’m usually going to do another one right after, or tomorrow or the next day, but for the contestants, this is their time to shine. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, all of their friends and family are going to watch them on TV, the money they win could change their life, the stakes are so high for them….

Many of them tell me, especially if they get through the first half and get to the big bonus game, that they feel like they’re out of their bodies. They feel like they’re not really there. “Is this real?” is something I get asked that all the time. It’s wild, it’s like they’re in a dream.

Courtesy of Fox

TVLINE | Turning to your other projects… Our readers have been very interested in any reporting on Bedrock, the adult animated Flintstones follow-up which you are executive-producing for Fox. (Voice casting was announced in March.) Any updates?

We’re still in development. I’m also playing Pebbles, excitedly, and we’re working on it.

TVLINE | How “adult” of an adult animated comedy will it be?

Oh, I think we still want it to be for co-viewing [by parents with their kids]. It will have adult themes, like all the greats — just like The Simpsons or South Park — but “family-ish friendly.” I mean, I let my kids watch South Park…. [Chuckles]

TVLINE | So, like, Bamm-Bamm won’t be suffering from ED.

Not that I know of right now!

TVLINE | You’re coming off an especially prolific year, having also directed Cocaine Bear and produced Bottoms (a film comedy starring The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri and The Idol‘s Rachel Sennott)…. What coming up are you most excited for people to see?

I’m pretty excited for Bottoms (in theaters Aug. 25) and I’m excited for The Beanie Bubble, a film (for Apple TV+) I made with Zach Galifianakis. The trailer (watch here) dropped this week, and it comes out at the end of July.

TVLINE | Between Bottoms and Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming No Hard Feelings, it seems like the hard-R comedy is making a comeback.

I hope so; I mean, I’ve always enjoyed them. I loved seeing American Pie, Girls Trip, Superbad in theaters, having that communal experience of laughing along with people. I’d love for Bottoms to bring people together in theaters.

TVLINE | Speaking of, The 40-Year-Old Virgin‘s Beth still haunts my dreams. Such a fun role for you.

She haunts mine, too — because I have kids now!

