TVLine Items: Price Is Right Marks End of Era, Kennedy Center Honorees and More

The Price Is Right is saying goodbye to its longtime home in a special season finale, airing Monday, June 26 on CBS.

After 51 years of taping at Television City’s historic Bob Barker Studio 33 in Hollywood, the classic game show will make the move to Haven Studios in Glendale, Calif., for Season 52, premiering this September. (Get more info on the change of location here.)

In the above video, host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray and all six of the show’s models commemorate the final taping at Television City for the Season 51 finale, which will feature one contestant trying their hand at the very first game played on The Price Is Right in 1972.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 46th Kennedy Center Honors, airing during the 2023-24 season on CBS, will recognize the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, opera singer Renée Fleming, soulful songstress Dionne Warwick, actress/rapper Queen Latifah and actor/comedian Billy Crystal.

* The concert special Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon will premiere Saturday, July 1 at 8/7c on HBO; watch a trailer here.

* Peacock will celebrate Kevin Hart’s birthday on Thursday, July 6 with the debut of the new standup special Kevin Hart: Reality Check (see trailer below) and the return of talk show Hart to Hart. Season 3 guests include Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J.Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell and Will Smith.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the docuseries Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators. All five episodes drop Wednesday: June 28:

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the new movie The Beanie Bubble, starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook and premiering Friday, July 28:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?