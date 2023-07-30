The Conners Spinoff We Need — and the Former Roseanne Star Who Has to Be a Part of It

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Conners has far exceeded anyone’s expectations. Just ask leading man John Goodman.
“It was just supposed to be like an eight-[episode] show-and-out thing at one point,” TV’s Dan Conner said during a recent interview. “But they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”
Having risen from the ashes of the Roseanne revival, the quasi-spinoff was recently renewed for a sixth and potentially final season, during which it will cross the increasingly rare 100-episode threshold. But just because ABC’s No. 1 comedy is likely nearing the finish line doesn’t mean the tale of America’s favorite blue-collar family needs to end.
The reenergized fifth season shifted gears, focusing predominantly on newlyweds Darlene and Ben (played by spinoff MVP Jay R. Ferguson) as they settled into their new home. We especially loved the episode in which Darlene attempted to seduce her husband, offering Sara Gilbert one of her funniest showcases to date.
The family drama was also as compelling as ever — for instance, when Darlene’s ex-husband David tried (from a distance) to insert himself back into Mark’s life.
That’s why we’re proposing a spinoff — or, we guess in this case, a spinoff of a spinoff. A continuation of The Conners that gives Gilbert and Ferguson top billing and reintroduces Johnny Galecki’s David Healy in a big way, as he makes a concerted effort to be there for Harris and Mark.
Naturally, Galecki would have to agree to reprise his role on a full-time basis. And the powers that be probably would have to introduce a new significant other for David — that is, unless former Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis is game to play Blue again. But we can’t help but think this would make for a terrific blended family sitcom, wherein Darlene and Ben, and David and his main squeeze, are forced to be in each other’s orbits.
If you have a better idea for a Conners spinoff — “bring back Roseanne and pretend it was all a dream!” doesn’t count — drop it in a comment below.
No. We most certainly don’t need anymore Darlene.
Um, don’t watch? It’s just wishful thinking. But if it were to come to fruition, there’s hundreds of shows. Skip this one. I for one, would definitely watch if it included the 4 leads as discussed above.
That Roseanne had faked her death to protect her family from drug Lords because she got in way over head and was in witness protection and has missed her love ones so much they let her come back home to them after it was safe to return back or she had been in a coma and doesn’t remember her on name till now and her family assumed her missing but she has found her way home to them
just an idea
I’d probably watch if Galecki was part of it. Probably not otherwise.
Without Jackie?? She’s everything when it comes to this show. She’s funny just standing there! (Smiles!) I love Johnny, too. If he agreed, that’d be great.
Roseann’s Twin Sister shows up .. to freak everybody out… That the Conners didn’t know existed… No blow up the balloons and get this remake started . So yes I want to see Roseann back .
I think that’s dumb. I mean how can three people who are roughly the same age who come from the same small town and still live there and whose interests were all similar not have crossed paths until much later in life? It’s dumb and it makes no sense.
Maybe that’s a controversial opinion. But I think we don’t need any more Spinoffs or Reboots. I would like some new ideas and shows. Not just “oh this and this worked, lets do 10 more movies, or x-amount of Spinoffs”. I think we need new stuff. Don’t just recycle old ideas.
Um so…given your “the family drama was also as compelling as ever” statement…I’m guessing it’s only being compared to the previous seasons of this reboot. As, in no way, has it come close to the ratings or heart of the original show!
Just Bring Roseanne back and call it the Roseanne show not the Conners! Would be so much better ♥️ as far as I’m concernédthe less Darlene the better……….
Bring back Roseanne, call it Roseanne again . Less Darlene… More David.
I would definitely try if possible to bring back Roseanne me personally I seen a couple of episodes of the Connors and didn’t find it funny at all sorry I don’t no how it lasted for 5 seasons without Roseanne just not funny to me
The Conners already centers on Darlene. Every week, every story centers on Darlene. She is the A story 99% of the time. The other characters tend to get the B stories. How many times this season has the main story NOT been about Darlene? If every character left other than her husband and kids, the writers would barely need to make a change
Roseanne complete nervous breakdown, she has been in an institution, waiting to get well, she didn’t want anyone to know, she thought everyone would be better off
believing she was dead, it was her choice rather than her children realizing her to have a mental illness and the stigma attached to it.
DEFINITELY ROSANNE needs and SHOULD be brought back she MADE and is the SHOW, without her ,the Show Keeps going downhill as dous the RATING. HALE ROSANNE!!!!!
Bring. Roseanne. U. Can. Write. A. Scrip. Where. She. Faked. Her. Death. And. Wants. To. Come. Home. Start. With. Detectives. Coming. To. Conners. House. Reporting. She. Is. Still. Alive. ! A lot. Of. People. Fake. Their. Death