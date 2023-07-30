The Conners Spinoff We Need — and the Former Roseanne Star Who Has to Be a Part of It

The Conners has far exceeded anyone’s expectations. Just ask leading man John Goodman.

“It was just supposed to be like an eight-[episode] show-and-out thing at one point,” TV’s Dan Conner said during a recent interview. “But they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”

Having risen from the ashes of the Roseanne revival, the quasi-spinoff was recently renewed for a sixth and potentially final season, during which it will cross the increasingly rare 100-episode threshold. But just because ABC’s No. 1 comedy is likely nearing the finish line doesn’t mean the tale of America’s favorite blue-collar family needs to end.

The reenergized fifth season shifted gears, focusing predominantly on newlyweds Darlene and Ben (played by spinoff MVP Jay R. Ferguson) as they settled into their new home. We especially loved the episode in which Darlene attempted to seduce her husband, offering Sara Gilbert one of her funniest showcases to date.

The family drama was also as compelling as ever — for instance, when Darlene’s ex-husband David tried (from a distance) to insert himself back into Mark’s life.

That’s why we’re proposing a spinoff — or, we guess in this case, a spinoff of a spinoff. A continuation of The Conners that gives Gilbert and Ferguson top billing and reintroduces Johnny Galecki’s David Healy in a big way, as he makes a concerted effort to be there for Harris and Mark.

Naturally, Galecki would have to agree to reprise his role on a full-time basis. And the powers that be probably would have to introduce a new significant other for David — that is, unless former Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis is game to play Blue again. But we can’t help but think this would make for a terrific blended family sitcom, wherein Darlene and Ben, and David and his main squeeze, are forced to be in each other’s orbits.

If you have a better idea for a Conners spinoff — “bring back Roseanne and pretend it was all a dream!” doesn’t count — drop it in a comment below.