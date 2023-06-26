John Goodman Says The Conners ‘May Be Coming to an End’ With Season 6

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
John Goodman’s days playing Dan Conner may be numbered. In a new interview, the Conners patriarch suggests that Season 6 of the Roseanne spinoff could be its last.
“I think we may be coming to an end on it, I’m not sure,” he tells France 24. “It’s lasted longer than I thought we would. It was just supposed to be like an eight [episode] show and out thing at one point, but they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”
ABC declined to comment, but a network insider tells TVLine that there have been no conversations about the spinoff ending with Season 6.
In its recently concluded fifth season, The Conners averaged 5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), up 6 percent in viewers and off just a tenth in the demo from its Season 4 numbers. Out of the five sitcoms that ABC has aired during the 2022-23 broadcast season, it ranks No. 1 in total audience and trails only Abbott Elementary in the demo.
Speaking to TVLine in anticipation of the Season 5 finale and a Season 6 pickup, executive producer Bruce Helford surmised that the Roseanne offshoot was nearing its end.
“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners,” he said. “I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility.”
The Conners rose from the ashes of the Roseanne revival in October 2018, and has continued to chronicle the daily lives of the eponymous working-class family, including Dan (Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney), Mark (Ames McNamara) and Mary (Jayden Rey).
Rounding out the ensemble are Jay R. Ferguson as Darlene’s husband Ben, and recurring guest stars Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon as Dan and Jackie’s spouses Louise and Neville, respectively.
Would you be sad to see The Conners end with Season 6? Sound off in Comments.
I think they’d be smart to end it and go out on a high. The original went on for way too long so six seasons seems like a good time to stop.
If it wanted to go out on a high note, they already passed that point. I have only watched 2-3 episodes this season, but I don’t understand why Mark, who I thought was 16, is going to college.
I’ve begun to grow tired of it. I don’t watch it every week like I did in the beginning. It’s a catch up show on Hulu when I have time.
Please end this trainwreck of a show!
I would not be sad to see it go. Out of respect to Roseanne I never watched an episode of the Conners. I did read about The Conners show. I just couldn’t bare seeing her life long work stolen from her. I was saddened and disappointed by her comments and do not understand why it happened, but to kill her character off? And then steal her show? What about forgiveness? It’s time for this to go!
A key component of forgiveness is being contrite about what you did wrong and showing sorrow for your actions. Roseanne responses show that what she was more upset about was that people were angry at her and what that meant for her not any emotional harm she did for someone else. The tweet she sent had a horrible connotation; one I was taught was bad when I was in the fourth grade. Simply put, she hasn’t earned forgiveness.
Just dont pull a Season where the family wins the lotto – goes on a wild ride with the money, then end the series by announcing it was all a dream sequence, and that certain changes were made to characters all due to the writing of the main star.
I think it would be amazing if the last episode had Roseanne wake up and go ‘I had the weirdest dream!’
I know no one that watches this show. I swear they keep it going to piss off Roseanne.
And that’s well-deserved on her. lol
I missed the Live episode at the begging last season and never caught up. I wonder what streams it in Canada because it isn’t on Disney+/Star, I wouldn’t mind Binging it this summer.
No I don’t want to see The Connors end it is the only Comedy I watch on TV & I love it & would sure miss it. I absolutely love all the actors in it, it’s a fantastic show.
I could see either getting a strike induced shortened final season 6
Or getting a short season 6 and than short season 7 to add up to the episode count of a full season (plus the pilot pool for 24-25 may not be that deep)
Yes I would be disappointed if the Conners were ended.
I say keep going if the ratings hold this season. They will be gone for good once it’s over so why not try for a 7th. If ratings sag too much then give them the last season whatever year it’s in. But I’ll watch no matter what
I stopped watching when Roseanne got fired from the show and never looked back.
I would definently be sad
I didn’t even know it was still on.
Yes you did. If you read this column even occasionally, you knew.
if the conners go after 6 season i wouid be very sad!!!!!!!!!!!!. so would my sister, cosusion too . we liked the show very much. there isn’t any good comey on tv any more. i woudn’t be watching the net work any more.
I love the Conners please don’t let it end.
SERIOUSLY CONTINUE THE SHOW PLEASE it SERIOUSLY SHOULDN’T END JUST YET ILL BE EXTREMELY UPSET IF THEY CANCEL IT