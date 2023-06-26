John Goodman Says The Conners ‘May Be Coming to an End’ With Season 6

John Goodman’s days playing Dan Conner may be numbered. In a new interview, the Conners patriarch suggests that Season 6 of the Roseanne spinoff could be its last.

“I think we may be coming to an end on it, I’m not sure,” he tells France 24. “It’s lasted longer than I thought we would. It was just supposed to be like an eight [episode] show and out thing at one point, but they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”

ABC declined to comment, but a network insider tells TVLine that there have been no conversations about the spinoff ending with Season 6.

In its recently concluded fifth season, The Conners averaged 5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), up 6 percent in viewers and off just a tenth in the demo from its Season 4 numbers. Out of the five sitcoms that ABC has aired during the 2022-23 broadcast season, it ranks No. 1 in total audience and trails only Abbott Elementary in the demo.

Speaking to TVLine in anticipation of the Season 5 finale and a Season 6 pickup, executive producer Bruce Helford surmised that the Roseanne offshoot was nearing its end.

“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners,” he said. “I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility.”

The Conners rose from the ashes of the Roseanne revival in October 2018, and has continued to chronicle the daily lives of the eponymous working-class family, including Dan (Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney), Mark (Ames McNamara) and Mary (Jayden Rey).

Rounding out the ensemble are Jay R. Ferguson as Darlene’s husband Ben, and recurring guest stars Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon as Dan and Jackie’s spouses Louise and Neville, respectively.

Would you be sad to see The Conners end with Season 6? Sound off in Comments.