Was Secret Invasion’s Groot a Bit Meh? Silly Blacklist Twist? Why Didn’t Dawn‘s Kidnappers Change Names? HIMYF’s Next HIMYM Cameo? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including VC Andrews’ Dawn, Secret Invasion, The Afterparty and The Blacklist!

1 | In last week’s episodes, wouldn’t Jack Ryan, Mike November and Ding Chavez been better served using silencers when infiltrating the Marketplace? Was Ding’s use of the plastic-wrapping machine one of the more ingenious “enhanced interrogation” techniques you’ve ever seen? And was Zeyara playing the long game, befriending Cathy on the off chance that Jack would meddle in her criminal affairs?

2 | On VC Andrews’ Dawn, why didn’t the Longchamps bother to change their names after kidnapping Dawn?

3 | Is it odd that all of the walkers on The Walking Dead: Dead City are dressed like they turned in the same season — fall, maybe? Wouldn’t some have been reanimated during summer, or winter? Also, why is this the one show in the franchise in which walkie-talkies aren’t readily available?

4 | Should The Righteous Gemstones find a way to include even more flashbacks given how great its teen guest stars J. Gaven Wilde and Emma Shannon are?

5 | Which Celebrity Family Feud intro credit was more groanworthy: Shades of Blue (which has been off the air for five years) for Warren Kole, Chicago P.D. for Sophia Bush (who left six seasons ago), or “THE House of Cards” for Tawny Cypress?

6 | Is Lasso Launch one of the dopiest, hard-just-to-be-hard, no-great-test-of-anything-really American Ninja Warrior obstacles ever?

7 | Are the Crime Scene Kitchen clues getting a bit too byzantine? (This week’s Safety Bake had a whole subplot about making a kid’s lunch!) And, like, did the curd droplet on the waterfall photo in any meaningful way communicate what Yolanda wanted?

8 | Did things between Cruel Summer’s Megan and Luke escalate awfully quickly from her believing him to wanting to exact revenge?

9 | Pardon the terrible pun, but have you overdosed on dramas about the opioid crisis?

10 | In the Platonic finale, couldn’t Sylvia and Charlie’s easy-breezy purchase of that gorgeous, move-in-ready craftsman have appeared a smidge more challenging to better reflect the reality of Los Angeles’ ultra-competitive real estate market? And that was definitely a series finale… right?

11 | Assuming How I Met Your Father is renewed for Season 3, would now be the perfect time to bring Jason Segel and/or Alyson Hannigan back for cameos as Marshall and Lily, to speak to Sid about his marital woes and relate it to their own struggles (including their breakup at the end of How I Met Your Mother Season 1 and the careers that nearly tore them apart in Season 9)?

12 | Is Zooey Deschanel, with her bangs-less blonde mane and Southern accent, 82% unrecognizable in the Physical Season 3 trailer?

13 | In light of how Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us dominated the acting categories — combining for 80% of all contenders — should the Emmys put a cap on how many people from one show can be nominated in the same category?

14 | Since Secret Invasion’s G’iah is believed dead, should the shapeshifting-capable Skrull really be walking around a public park still looking like Emilia Clarke? And was the (trailer-spoiled) reveal of Gravik’s Groot power quite underwhelming, CGI-wise?

15 | After watching the first two episodes of The Afterparty Season 2, did you believe Grace when she said that she only put Ritalin in Edgar’s drink? And even though it’s early, do any other characters seem overly suspicious to you?

16 | Never mind that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Hope went on to do much more than kiss Thomas, hasn’t Liam’s refusal to forgive his wife — after she forgave him for schtupping his ex (and then some!) — made him officially The Worst?

17 | We know he was a little preoccupied, but couldn’t Mayans MC’s Felipe have continued shielding Maverick’s ears once he was actually firing his gun?

18 | Does The Chase make an effort to make sure that the questions for the players in Final Chase take as long for Sara Haines to read, on average, as the ones for the Chaser?

19 | Weigh in, The Blacklist fans (SPOILER ALERT for Thursday’s series finale!): Did you find Red’s manner of death silly or poignant?

20 | So And Just Like That…’s Charlotte and Harry are just now getting around to watching The Americans, five years after it ended? (Did one of the writers just discover it on Hulu?) And how many viewers recognized Carrie’s latest romantic interest as Charlotte’s Sex and the City Season 6 blind date (both played by Peter Hermann)?

21 | In The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 2, was Conrad right to criticize Belly’s “really dusty” microwaved hot chocolate? Is that not the worst way to make cocoa?

22 | Now seems like a good time for the AMPTP to get serious about renegotiating contracts, eh?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!