Painkiller Trailer: Matthew Broderick Is the King of OxyContin in Netflix Series About Origins of Opioid Crisis

It’s Matthew Broderick like you’ve never seen him (and never wanted to see him) before.

The actor takes center stage in Netflix’s just-released trailer for Painkiller, a six-episode limited series about the origins of America’s opioid crisis, looming large as a key figure in the rise of OxyContin.

Described as a fictionalized telling of events, Painkiller “explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin,” according to Netflix, which calls Painkiller “an examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

Dropping in its entirety on Thursday, Aug. 10, Painkiller also stars Uzo Aduba, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi and West Duchovny.

The series is based on Barry Meier’s 2018 book Pain Killer, as well as Patrick Radden Keefe’s 2017 New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain.” Creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster serve as showrunners, executive-producing alongside Eric Newman, director Pete Berg and Alex Gibney.

