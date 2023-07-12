Physical’s Final Season Trailer Pits Zooey Deschanel Vs. Rose Byrne

The battle lines have been drawn in the trailer for Physical‘s third and final season, which marks the introduction of Zooey Deschanel as Rose Byrne’s newest (and last) rival.

As previously reported, the erstwhile New Girl Zooey joins the cast as Kelly Kilmartin, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry. The character’s arrival was first teased in the Apple TV+ comedy’s Season 2 finale.

As the trailer makes clear, Deschanel’s exercise goddess’ bubbly personality stands in stark contrast to Byrne’s darker, damaged alter ego. Making matters more complicated: Kelly becomes not only a professional threat to Sheila, but the rising star manages to — quite literally — get in her head.

“Will Sheila prevail,” muses the official Season 3 logline, “or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the hard-earned healing and stability that Sheila has fought so hard for.”

In announcing the final season back in May, Byrne and series creator/writer/EP Annie Weisman assured fans that “Sheila’s three act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion.”

Physical‘s 10-episode swan song bows August 2 and wraps September 27.