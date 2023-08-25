Was Riverdale Death Rude? Was All Rise Doubly Dissed? Will Zeb Visit Ahsoka? Was Lioness Kiss No Twist? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Special Ops: Lioness, Ahsoka, Riverdale and All Rise!

1 | No matter what equipment you were born with, didn’t Minx’s unconventional tennis match just look extremely painful?

2 | Since Family Law brought up Abigail’s living situation, why do she (and Maggie) need to live with her mother? They both have well paying jobs — can’t they just get their own places, or a place together?

3 | Was anyone the least bit surprised when Special Ops: Lioness‘ Aaliyah pulled Cruz in for a kiss? (But what do you make of Cruz’s face at the very end of their heated embrace?) And does Joe’s QRF team have the absolute worst luck, this week getting targeted by random burglars??

4 | On Dark Winds, given the number and location of bullet holes in The Blond Man’s trailer, how did neither Joe nor Bern got even grazed?

5 | Did you also let out an audible gasp when Salt Lake City ice queen Meredith Marks showed up at Erin’s vow renewal ceremony on The Real Housewives of New York City, or do franchise crossovers not faze you anymore?

6 | What in the world took The Chi’s Nuck so long to apologize to Kiesha for not being around the night she got kidnapped several seasons ago? And did you cheer her asking that exact question moments after his mea culpa?

7 | On The Bachelorette, did Joey’s upbeat, downright giddy attitude after being dumped kind of tip you off early that he’ll be the next star of The Bachelor?

8 | Is the only thing harsher than OWN pulling the plug on All Rise after so long a hiatus the fact that it’s been moved to Saturday nights?

9 | Did the Ahsoka premiere’s reliance on a map give you bad Force Awakens/Rise of Skywalker flashbacks? Also, we’ve got to see Zeb at some point, right, if only because they bothered to create him to cameo in one scene in The Mandalorian Season 3? Do you subscribe to the fan theory that Zeb and Kallus are babysitting Hera’s son Jacen?

10 | We love Vondie Curtis-Hall, but should Justified: City Primeval have instead cast a young doppelgänger as Twentysomething Sweety/pre-teen Carolyn’s guardian? Also, were you hoping that Raylan was circulating an “imposter” murder gun, suspecting that Maureen was crooked?

11 | How badly do you wish Only Murders in the Building had given us a glimpse of the havoc Charles wreaked on stage when his mind went blank and he entered the white room?

12 | Did hearing The Afterparty’s Feng lovingly describe baobing make you want to book a vacation ASAP?

13 | On The Ultimatum, doesn’t Antonio’s admission that he has nightmares about losing his girlfriend seem like a huge red flag? Why did everyone just gloss over that?

14 | As much as we enjoyed Riverdale’s finale, didn’t it seem a little cold to kill off Pop Tate off-screen with only a passing mention after the fact? And since Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica enjoyed every other sexual combination together during their senior year, are we to assume that Archie and Jughead hooked up at some point as well?

15 | On And Just Like That, why wasn’t Steve at Carrie’s last supper? And did you catch Samantha’s reference to “Annabelle Bronstein,” the alter ego she used to get into Soho House in Season 6 of Sex and the City?

16 | Can Big Brother just stop using live animals for its competitions already?

17 | Was The Challenge: USA‘s “Operation Hat Trick” one of the smartest strategic plays in the history of The Challenge? And do you think any of the MTV players will be able to squeak on through to the Final?

18 | Wasn’t Brittany’s male model on Project Runway a dead ringer for Cary’s boyfriend from The Other Two?

19 | Since What We Do in the Shadows clearly wouldn’t kill off Guillermo — and have Nandor in turn end his own life — what “loophole” do you think will be used to let Guillermo reveal his vampire status to his master?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!