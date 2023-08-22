All Rise to End With Season 3 — Find Out When the Final Episodes Will Air

All Rise is taking a permanent recess.

OWN has set a return date for the legal drama’s current third season, which will officially be the show’s last. Season 3B, consisting of 10 episodes, kicks off Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9/8c. (Watch a trailer above.)

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” OWN President Tina Perry said in a statement. “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

All Rise, starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, originally aired on CBS, but was cancelled in 2021 after two seasons. OWN later rescued the series, and the first half of Season 3 aired from June through August 2022.

In the eventful midseason finale, the HOJ was overrun by Brandon Page’s followers, including his armed righthand man Leo Sikes, who not only stabbed Ness, but also shot Luke and Teddy. Amy discovered Ness — who had just found out she passed the bar exam — bleeding out in a hallway, while Mark returned to his office after the authorities apprehended Sikes to find Sara cradling a wounded Teddy. (Luke’s injury, thankfully, appeared to be less dire — and resulted in him and Emily exchanging “I love yous”!)

In a post mortem interview, showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence told TVLine that the back half of the season would pick up two weeks later and show “how the HOJ moves on from something like this.”

Elsewhere during the lockdown, Lola was sequestered in her chambers with her ex Dré, forcing the two to hash out their complicated past and feelings for each other. The pair then kissed, just as Lola’s husband Robin came looking for her and spotted their illicit liplock.

“The beauty of the second half is seeing a couple and asking the question, ‘Can they build back their trust?'” Harris-Lawrence teased. “We know they love each other. But what happens when someone slips? I can’t wait for the audience to see Episode 11. Simone has done a lot of great work, but we haven’t seen her this way before.”

