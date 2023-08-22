All Rise to End With Season 3 — Find Out When the Final Episodes Will Air

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All Rise is taking a permanent recess.
OWN has set a return date for the legal drama’s current third season, which will officially be the show’s last. Season 3B, consisting of 10 episodes, kicks off Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9/8c. (Watch a trailer above.)
“We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” OWN President Tina Perry said in a statement. “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”
All Rise, starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, originally aired on CBS, but was cancelled in 2021 after two seasons. OWN later rescued the series, and the first half of Season 3 aired from June through August 2022.
In the eventful midseason finale, the HOJ was overrun by Brandon Page’s followers, including his armed righthand man Leo Sikes, who not only stabbed Ness, but also shot Luke and Teddy. Amy discovered Ness — who had just found out she passed the bar exam — bleeding out in a hallway, while Mark returned to his office after the authorities apprehended Sikes to find Sara cradling a wounded Teddy. (Luke’s injury, thankfully, appeared to be less dire — and resulted in him and Emily exchanging “I love yous”!)
In a post mortem interview, showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence told TVLine that the back half of the season would pick up two weeks later and show “how the HOJ moves on from something like this.”
Elsewhere during the lockdown, Lola was sequestered in her chambers with her ex Dré, forcing the two to hash out their complicated past and feelings for each other. The pair then kissed, just as Lola’s husband Robin came looking for her and spotted their illicit liplock.
“The beauty of the second half is seeing a couple and asking the question, ‘Can they build back their trust?'” Harris-Lawrence teased. “We know they love each other. But what happens when someone slips? I can’t wait for the audience to see Episode 11. Simone has done a lot of great work, but we haven’t seen her this way before.”
All Rise fans, how do you feel about the show ending (again)? Tell us below!
Well that sucks
Sad for it’s ending but glad we will get to have a proper closure. I loved this show from the beginning. Always so well done.
Why? Been so long don’t remember much of the last 6 episodes, of any thing. You all evidently didn’t and don’t believe in the show for how you treated it after CBS canceled it, and now your canceling it. It’s been gone 2 yes your just trying to get some money back cause you can’t afford it.
Um. OWN didn’t have to save it in the first place but they did. It’s a business. It has happened to show with way better ratings and this is coming from who LOVES All Rise!
I think it was a very good show with a great storyline. We truly enjoyed it, can’t wait to see the 2nd half is season 3
Too early to end this series. The acting & production is excellent. Try to find a spot for it to continue
I think we all saw this coming. Even well before the strike things weren’t looking good.
But at least the final episodes are airing, as there was a slim chance that might not even happen.
Thankfully there’s at least a couple shows running the next few months with All Rise, The Morning Show, Only Murders in the Building and Frasier so it won’t be completely bleak.
Not surprised, I hope we get a proper ending not cliffhanger. This show was great and the reason I loved legal shows and discovered Suits.
Sad to see in go, but it was not the same once it moved to OWN. The writing and story lines were just not good.
It ending not a shocker considering they couldn’t even bother to show the last half in a decent amount of time. Happy they will though.
I think they should leave the show on it’s entertainment, and to see a powerful black woman in charge, I enjoy the show, and I really don’t think they should cancel it, it’s a powerful show and very entertaining.
I stopped watching during season three because it seemed like a totally different show. I didn’t like where it seemed to be going. Should I give it more of a chance because I LOVED season 1 and 2 and not because they would give Howard University shout outs LOL
#HU
I am so happy to see the return All Rise. Looking forward and feel it should not have been canceled. Thank you OWN for it return.
This is a great show that really didn’t get off the ground good. Networks are so busy trying to force these reality shows down our throats. Please stop remaking old tv classics because they’re not good. I am very disappointed that they are ending an outstanding show. This is truly sad.