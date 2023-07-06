The Super Mario Bros. Movie: How to Watch the Box Office Smash — With Power-Ups!

You and your rugrats’ endless rewatch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is nigh, now that we have a Peacock release date for the animated smash that to date has powered up north of $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

What’s more, Peacock will offer up not just the movie, but a trio of extras: “Getting to Know the Cast” (behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars of the film), “The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide” (an immersive video featuring the cast and various interactive features throughout the film including Power-Ups and Bonuses), and “Peaches Lyrical Video” (with which you can sing along to Bowser’s big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach).

How to Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Streaming

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Thursday, Aug. 3. When you sign up for Peacock, you gain access to other popular movies such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the entire Harry Potter franchise, Renfield, Cocaine Bear, Knock at the Cabin, M3GAN (and its unrated cut!), Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Academy Award-nominated Tár, Warm Bodies, Violent Night, Ticket to Paradise and Bros.

Peacock subscribers also can fire up original series including the acclaimed Mrs. Davis, Poker Face and The Traitors, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, Bel-Air, The Best Man: Final Chapters, the upcoming John Wick prequel series and more. Also on Peacock, you can also watch the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. The streamer is also the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

Currently, Peacock offers two subscription levels: the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and is just $4.99/month (sign up here); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here).

What Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie About?

The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt), the brave one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi (Charlie Day), who would prefer to go nowhere. The flick opens with the brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and winds up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom.

