Is ‘Live’ Superfan Voting Sus? Will Suits’ Success Resurrect L.A. Law Revival? Why the HSM:TM:TS Make-Under? More TV Qs

1 | Considering what a big deal Charlie’s hickey was on Heartstopper, why didn’t he ask Darcy or Imogen — anyone! — for a blob of concealer? Why would Darcy & Co. have allowed Ben come to Tara’s surprise party right after Imogen dumped him? Have you ever loved Tori more than when she threatened to end Nick’s brother if he trash-talked her brother again? Speaking of Tori, wouldn’t you have liked some hint of happiness on the horizon for her before Season 2’s end?

2 | Now that Minx has brought big ’70s names like Joan Didion, Carl Sagan and Annie Leibowitz into the action, who would you like to see portrayed next?

3 | How, exactly, did Outlander‘s Buck follow Roger home from shopping in Inverness? Wasn’t Roger likely to have driven, and Buck would’ve been on foot?

4 | Is Special Ops: Lioness’ teenage Kate officially the Kim Bauer of the show? Speaking of Kate’s assorted drama, is any show more tonally all over the map than Lioness? What with the espionage, “girls gone wild”/makeover montages, hot extractions, intense family medical drama…?

5 | As Crime Scene Kitchen’s Fadi himself had to admit, wasn’t the visual of him standing between 6-foot-10 Dwight Howard and 6-foot-4 Joel McHale pretty hilarious?

6 | On The Bachelorette, did ABC pay to fly Aaron out to Fiji (and buy him a Hawaiian shirt, even) so he could declare his love to Charity in person? And aren’t you glad the hotel receptionist didn’t give him Charity’s room number when he asked for it?

7 | ESPN BET (the soon-to-be-rebranded Barstool Sportsbook) is always going to read like a BET spinoff channel, won’t it?

8 | On Only Murders in the Building, when it was first mentioned in passing at Ben Glenroy’s funeral that he was fired from a job at age 8 — as the camera focused on Charles — did you predict that it happened on Brazzos? And what tickled you more: Learning that Brazzos’ first name is Aristotle, or that Charles’ ringtone is “Angel in Flip Flops”?

9 | Are we to believe that Justified: City Primeval’s Mansell knows art? If he and Sweety are selling literal pages out of the judge’s ledger, what if there happen to be two very good marks on opposite sides of the same sheet? Did you appreciate Paul Calderón reprising his Out of Sight movie role as Raymond Cruz? And, yes, TV Questions harps on this often, but, what, Raylan had never texted his daughter before?

10 | Pretty Katie McGrath isn’t going to wear a mask the entire time in Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick, is she…?

11 | Did Reservation Dogs’ Bear really not know his mom’s number so he could call her from someone else’s phone or (dare we suggest) a landline? Relatedly, is it really that hard to find a good samaritan with a phone charger? And if Deer Lady really wanted revenge, why did she wait so long to go after her captor, Mr. Minor?

12 | After debuting his bold, bisexual new look in Episode 6 (bangs and glasses?!), were you surprised to see Big Red return in the HSMTMTS finale looking like the same ol’ Big Red from seasons past?

13 | For how very long has CBS’ Superfan been sitting on the shelf that Week 1 guest star LL Cool J said of NCIS: LA, “We’re going into our 14th season“? (And how was there “live” voting via Twitter if the show was clearly taped a year ago?) And as idol-worshippy as the show is, was it kinda fun to hear LL share old anecdotes about Puff Daddy and Warren Littlefield?

14 | Why didn’t And Just Like That… show us Carrie’s visit to Virginia to meet Aidan’s sons? Are you kind of hoping to see more of Rosemarie DeWitt as Aidan’s ex Kathy? And are you as freaked out by the idea of Brady and Lily hooking up as Miranda and Charlotte are?

15 | Even though we’re glad Big Brother booted Luke out of the house for dropping the N-word, isn’t it still disconcerting that it took the show this long to punish and remove houseguests for overt racism?

16 | When Paulie picked out his fit for The Challenge: USA‘s Season 2 premiere back in June, could be have possibly predicted that he’d end up dressing like Barbie‘s Ken? And did you have to laugh/wince that Fessy has had liaisons with now fewer than three of his castmates?

17 | Given the bofffo streaming success of Suits (and The Lincoln Lawyer to a different degree), how much is ABC rethinking its decision to nix that L.A. Law revival?

18 | Do you think FBI: Most Wanted will replace Alexa Davalos, or use the opportunity to save some money during these cost-cutting times?