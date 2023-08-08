FBI: Most Wanted: Alexa Davalos Out Ahead of Season 5 in Latest Cast Shake-Up

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
FBI: Most Wanted‘s very active revolving door is spinning again.
Alexa Davalos, who who joined the cast at the start of Season 3 as agent Kristin Gaines, will not be returning for the procedural’s upcoming fifth season.
Per Deadline, which first broke the news, the actress was “informed by a producer on set that she won’t be coming back after filming her last scene from Season 4 several months ago.” The trade nonetheless describes her departure as “amicable.”
FBI: Most Wanted — a spinoff of FBI that debuted in 2020 — has seen significant cast turnover since its launch. During Season 3, three cast members — Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz and Miguel Gomez — all left the show. Dylan McDermott stepped in to play new team leader Special Agent Remy Scott, filling the void left by McMahon. Edwin Hodge, meanwhile, joined the cast last season, replacing Gomez.
There’s no indication how Davalos’ exit will be addressed on air when Most Wanted (eventually) returns for its strike-delayed fifth season.
I don’t believe it! I think they finally have a cohesive unit! They keep screwing around and the viewers are going to lose interest!
I said the same thing too. Things finally felt like it was clicking and we’d have some stability with the cast with no shake-ups going into the 5th season. Really upsetting as I liked the growth with Kristin this past season with her dealing with her trauma from a past case and finally getting closure with it
She was pretty bland. I see no major loss here
Well this wasn’t the show I was expecting to be dropping, but here we are. The revolving door of actors in all three of these shows sure is impressive.
Jeez, what is going on with this show? The instability of this cast is astounding. They’re barely a few seasons in and they’ve already lost most of their original cast.
I liked Kristin Gaines character…If I was choosing I would get rid of Sheryll Barnes character….
I have never liked her. This is not a great loss to the show.
Damn, I really like her and her character. Going to miss her.
I said the same thing too. Things finally felt like it was clicking and we’d have some stability with the cast with no shake-ups going into the 5th season. Really upsetting as I liked the growth with Kristin this past season with her dealing with her trauma from a past case and finally getting closure with it.
Bummed. I really liked her character and her work relationship with Remy. So tired of the revolving door. Losing interest in watching this one.
I really liked Alexa. Her character was great!
Oh No I really liked her character!!
What ????? I like her . 😞