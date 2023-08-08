FBI: Most Wanted: Alexa Davalos Out Ahead of Season 5 in Latest Cast Shake-Up

FBI: Most Wanted‘s very active revolving door is spinning again.

Alexa Davalos, who who joined the cast at the start of Season 3 as agent Kristin Gaines, will not be returning for the procedural’s upcoming fifth season.

Per Deadline, which first broke the news, the actress was “informed by a producer on set that she won’t be coming back after filming her last scene from Season 4 several months ago.” The trade nonetheless describes her departure as “amicable.”

FBI: Most Wanted — a spinoff of FBI that debuted in 2020 — has seen significant cast turnover since its launch. During Season 3, three cast members — Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz and Miguel Gomez — all left the show. Dylan McDermott stepped in to play new team leader Special Agent Remy Scott, filling the void left by McMahon. Edwin Hodge, meanwhile, joined the cast last season, replacing Gomez.

There’s no indication how Davalos’ exit will be addressed on air when Most Wanted (eventually) returns for its strike-delayed fifth season.