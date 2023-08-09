The Continental: John Wick Prequel Series Trailer Is Loaded With Guns, Fights and One ‘Lovely’ Katie McGrath

A young Winston Scott lands in the crosshairs of many “freak”-y assassins in the action-packed official trailer for Peacock’s John Wick prequel miniseries, The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The trailer also offers a new peek (shown above) at Supergirl alum Katie McGrath’s enigmatic, masked character, The Adjudicator — who can also be seen in a brand-new photo, below.

Billed as a “three-part event” to be released Friday, Sept. 22, Friday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Oct. 6, The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a prequel to the Keanu Reeves-led film tetralogy, with Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) starring as Winston Scott (the titular hotel’s eventual proprietor played by Ian McShane on the big screen).

Winston is “dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” per the series’ official description, and “charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

In addition to Woodell and McGrath, the cast includes Ayomide Adegun as a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick’s character in the films), Peter Greene (The Mask) as body disposal expert Uncle Charlie, Mel Gibson as Continental manager Cormac, Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa as High Table assassins Hansel and Gretel, plus Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom), Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Mishel Prada (Riverdale), Nhung Kate, Ray McKinnon (Mayans MC) and Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever).

