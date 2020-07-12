TV's One-Hit Wonders: Pitch, Bunheads, Baker and the Beauty, Forever and 40+ More Shows That Ended Too Soon

To paraphrase a famous saying: ‘Tis better to have loved a TV show, and lost it after one season, than never to have loved at all.

Throughout the years, TV fans have loved and lost a lot of quality series, too many of which were axed after just one season despite their massive potential. Now that another TV season is behind us — which brought the cancellations of one-and-done series like Emergence and The Baker and the Beauty — we’re getting a bit nostalgic for dozens more shows that departed too soon.

In the attached gallery, we’re remembering 50 series that said goodbye after Season 1, from cult classics like Freaks and Geeks and My So-Called Life to more recent losses like Forever, The Grinder, Limitless and Pitch. (Despite Hulu’s best efforts, we are definitely not over Pitch just yet.)

We’ve also included some hidden TV gems you probably haven’t thought about in a while, like the Bradley Cooper vehicle Kitchen Confidential, the biblically inspired Kings, FX’s boxing drama Lights Out and the vampire-centric Kindred: The Embraced.

then drop a comment with the cancelled shows that would make your list.