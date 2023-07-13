Only Murders in the Building: [Spoiler] Not Returning for Season 3

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We can officially rule out Teddy Dimas as a prime suspect in Ben Glenroy’s murder.
Nathan Lane, who recurred in Seasons 1 and 2 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, will not appear at all in the about-to-launch third season.
According to our sister site Deadline, filming dates interfered with Lane’s recent run in the Broadway play Pictures From Home, but the door is open for Teddy’s return in the event of a Season 4.
Lane appeared in seven episodes across Only Murders‘ first two seasons as a foil to Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam. He took home his first Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series following Season 1, and was recently nominated again for his work in Season 2 — during which Oliver discovered that Teddy is Will’s biological father.
As previously reported, Season 3 of Hulu’s whodunnit (premiering Tuesday, Aug. 8) will feature three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep. She’s one of several additions to the A-list ensemble, which now includes Paul Rudd (who was introduced in the Season 2 finale), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris). They join returning series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. (A previously released teaser trailer can be seen here.)
The Season 2 finale, which dropped last summer, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Rudd as Charles’ costar, Ben Glenroy. On opening night of their play, TV’s erstwhile Brazzos confronted the renowned theatre actor about his problematic behavior. “Stay away from her,” he cautioned. “I know what you did.” Moments later, Ben collapsed on stage and died.
So, who is “her”? “Oh, I would love to tell you that,” series co-creator John Hoffman previously teased TVLine. “I really would love to tell you that. But I also like that question being posed in the minds of viewers in between Seasons 2 and 3. I would just say this: It is definitely a question that we asked ourselves, and we sprang forward with a very definite answer.”
Will you miss seeing Teddy around the Arconia when Only Murders returns for Season 3? Sound off in Comments.
I’m confused! I thought they had already filmed Season 3 with Meryl Streep!?!?
They have. Season 3 premieres on August 8th. It’s just that Nathan Lane won’t be in it, like he was in the first two seasons.
I also read the Headline as saying thr show would not be returning for a 3rd season. Not sure if the headline was badly phrased or purposely misleading to get people to read the article. Maybe the headline should have been something like ‘ spoiler is not returning to only murders…or something more direct.
I thought the same thing!
Nathan Lane is a such a great Actor. I wish he had a bigger part in Season 2. I can understand why he won’t be in Season 3.
Good actors are always in demand. Hopefully Mr. Lane will be back for season 4. I am optimistic that this show will get renewed.
I mainly watch for the main trio, but Nathan Lane was an excellent bonus. I love watching him. I’ll miss him in Season 3.
Of course will miss Teddy. But Martin, Steve and Selena are aces!!
I haven’t watched this yet, I assumed it was an anthology series with a new ensemble each season but guess I was wrong.
Without spoilers. the season two “murder” ties in and clarifies the season one “murder”. All the murders so far were in the same building with the same tenants (mostly). The three antagonists Podcast the story as it unfolds. Season 3 looks to break the formula slightly, but is a direct continuation of the season 2 finale.
I meant PROTAGONISTS. Brain fart.