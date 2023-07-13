Only Murders in the Building: [Spoiler] Not Returning for Season 3

We can officially rule out Teddy Dimas as a prime suspect in Ben Glenroy’s murder.

Nathan Lane, who recurred in Seasons 1 and 2 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, will not appear at all in the about-to-launch third season.

According to our sister site Deadline, filming dates interfered with Lane’s recent run in the Broadway play Pictures From Home, but the door is open for Teddy’s return in the event of a Season 4.

Lane appeared in seven episodes across Only Murders‘ first two seasons as a foil to Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam. He took home his first Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series following Season 1, and was recently nominated again for his work in Season 2 — during which Oliver discovered that Teddy is Will’s biological father.

As previously reported, Season 3 of Hulu’s whodunnit (premiering Tuesday, Aug. 8) will feature three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep. She’s one of several additions to the A-list ensemble, which now includes Paul Rudd (who was introduced in the Season 2 finale), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris). They join returning series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. (A previously released teaser trailer can be seen here.)

Only Murders‘ Unsolved Mysteries View List

The Season 2 finale, which dropped last summer, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Rudd as Charles’ costar, Ben Glenroy. On opening night of their play, TV’s erstwhile Brazzos confronted the renowned theatre actor about his problematic behavior. “Stay away from her,” he cautioned. “I know what you did.” Moments later, Ben collapsed on stage and died.

So, who is “her”? “Oh, I would love to tell you that,” series co-creator John Hoffman previously teased TVLine. “I really would love to tell you that. But I also like that question being posed in the minds of viewers in between Seasons 2 and 3. I would just say this: It is definitely a question that we asked ourselves, and we sprang forward with a very definite answer.”

Will you miss seeing Teddy around the Arconia when Only Murders returns for Season 3? Sound off in Comments.