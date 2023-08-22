Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Adds The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson’s days as The Bachelorette may be over, but the fan favorite already has her next reality TV gig lined up. Lawson is cha-chaing in the footsteps of so many previous Bachelor personalities, competing in the upcoming 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars.

News that Lawson is going for the Mirrorball Trophy was revealed on Monday night during ABC’s live broadcast of After the Final Rose, following The Bachelorette‘s two-hour season finale.

Lawson is the second name ABC has revealed as part of the Season 20 cast, along with scorned Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The complete list of celebrity contestants, as well as their pro dancer partners, will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Following Tyra Banks’ departure after three seasons, hosting duties will now be shared by Alfonso Ribeiro, who served as last season’s co-host, and Julianne Hough, who spent five seasons as a pro before returning as a guest judge years later.

Unlike last season, new episodes of Dancing With the Stars will now air on ABC and simultaneously stream on Disney+. Those episodes will also be available to watch on Hulu the next day.

A premiere date for Season 32 has not yet been announced. Bachelorette fans, are you already preparing to vote for Lawson? And which other stars would you like to see on the dance floor? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.