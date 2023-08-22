Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Adds The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Charity Lawson’s days as The Bachelorette may be over, but the fan favorite already has her next reality TV gig lined up. Lawson is cha-chaing in the footsteps of so many previous Bachelor personalities, competing in the upcoming 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars.
News that Lawson is going for the Mirrorball Trophy was revealed on Monday night during ABC’s live broadcast of After the Final Rose, following The Bachelorette‘s two-hour season finale.
Lawson is the second name ABC has revealed as part of the Season 20 cast, along with scorned Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The complete list of celebrity contestants, as well as their pro dancer partners, will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Following Tyra Banks’ departure after three seasons, hosting duties will now be shared by Alfonso Ribeiro, who served as last season’s co-host, and Julianne Hough, who spent five seasons as a pro before returning as a guest judge years later.
Unlike last season, new episodes of Dancing With the Stars will now air on ABC and simultaneously stream on Disney+. Those episodes will also be available to watch on Hulu the next day.
A premiere date for Season 32 has not yet been announced. Bachelorette fans, are you already preparing to vote for Lawson? And which other stars would you like to see on the dance floor? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Ugh…must we add someone from this show every season??!! Why…other than they’re contractually obligated??!!
Maybe they should change the name of the show to “Dancing With Who?” I have never heard of any of these “Stars”.
I just don’t get this show. Initially, when name celebrities were used, it had appeal.
No More. Is there accuracy in the ratings ?? Just seems so contrived. What is the deal ??