Law & Order: Criminal Intent Spinoff Set in Toronto Has Been Ordered to Series

Dick Wolf's wildly successful Law & Order franchise is now laying down roots in Canada.

In partnership with NBC’s Universal Television, the Toronto-based broadcast channel Citytv has ordered the Law & Order: Criminal Intent offshoot Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent to series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Canadian spinoff — comprised of 10 hour-long episodes — will follow a familiar format as an elite squad of detectives investigate “high-profile crime and corruption” in Toronto.

Production is set to begin this fall, with the premiere eyed for Spring 2024. An NBC rep tells TVLine that there are no additional distribution plans confirmed right now.

The original Law & Order: Criminal Intent, based in New York City, ran for 10 seasons and starred Vincent D’Onofrio as Detective Robert Goren and Kathryn Erbe as Detective Alexandra Eames. D’Onofrio recently lobbied for a revival of the series, tweeting that it’s “up to you fans and Mr. Wolf. I’d love for Kate and I to return.”

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is the second English-language international entry in the Dick Wolf universe. Law & Order: UK, which centered on detectives and prosecutors across the pond, ran from 2009-2014 on ITV.

