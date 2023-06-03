Did TV's Samantha Joneses (Finally) Meet During Lindsey Gort's Recent Visit to How I Met Your Father? Well...

This week, it feels like, was all about keeping up with the Samantha Joneses.

On Wednesday, the news broke that Kim Cattrall would (rather surprisingly!) reprise her iconic Sex and the City role during Season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That… — albeit via a one-off cameo/phone call with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie.

And shortly before that bombshell dropped, Lindsey Gort (All Rise, Lucifer) popped up on the May 30 episode of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, as a woman that Jesse (Chris Lowell) meets/charms while trying out a fake accent.

Gort of course played a twentysomething Samantha Jones in Season 2 of The Carrie Diaries, the CW prequel series from the early 2010s, while Cattrall appears in each HIMYF episode as Future Sophie (Hilary Duff), who regularly video chats with her son to tell the story of [see show title].

Up until this point, the two actresses who have portrayed the vivacious Samantha Jones “have never met,” Gort tells TVLine. “We only tweeted with each other back when Carrie Diaries came out.”

But did Gort finally score some face time with her predecessor, the OG SJ, while on the HIMYF set?

In a word, "No," she laments.

While one might surmise that Cattrall, like, taped/banked all of her solo segments on a Monday back in December, Gort had held out hope that the Sex and the City vet might be on-set on the same day she was, for her guest spot.

“And when I tell you that I was lingering in my trailer for hours before and after, just hoping I would see her show up…,” Gort shares with a laugh. “It was borderline stalker.”

Gort can next be seen on either Season 3B of All Rise (OWN premiere date still TBA), or Dead Boy Detectives, the HBO Max-turned-Netflix series based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman.