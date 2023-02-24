TVLine Items: Dead Boy Detectives to Netflix, Prom Pact Trailer and More

The Dead Boy Detectives have a new home: The forthcoming DC drama, from prolific executive producer Greg Berlanti, is moving to Netflix from HBO Max, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The site reports that the shift was made because the series no longer fits with DC executives James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new plans for the DC comic book movie and TV universe, which is set to include five inter-connected shows that will accompany HBO Max’s Peacemaker. Additionally, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer would not have been able to market Dead Boy Detectives until 2024, all of which led HBO Max execs to give the show’s producers permission to shop it elsewhere.

Ordered to series in April 2022, the eight-episode horror detective series — using elements of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics — is described as a “fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.”

The series stars George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne and Jayden Revri (The Lodge) as Charles Rowland, the show’s titular sleuths. The cast also includes Kassius Nelson (Hollyoaks) as Crystal Palace, Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko and Jenn Lyon (Claws) as Esther.

Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz (Arrow).

* Tom Cruise will join James Corden for a Lion King-themed sketch during The Last Last Late Late Show Primetime Special, airing Thursday, April 27 at 10/9c. The Late Late Show‘s series finale will follow later that night, at 12:37 am.

* Watch a trailer for the Disney original movie Prom Pact, starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Milo Manheim (Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise) and newcomer Blake Draper, and premiering Thursday, March 30 at 8/7c on Disney Channel (and streaming next day on Disney+):

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for FBI True. Premiering Tuesday, Feb. 28, the 10 half-hour installments provide a real-life look into a high-pressure world where split-second decisions can mean life or death, with FBI agents reliving the heart-stopping moments of their biggest cases and revealing the real details only agents can tell.

