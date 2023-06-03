How to Stream Based on a True Story, True-Crime Comedy Series Starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina

Based on a True Story, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, is betting on America’s obsession with true crime. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the dark comedic thriller.

Based on a True Story follows follows Ava and Nathan (played by The Flight Attendant‘s Cuoco and The Mindy Project‘s Messina) as they embark on a dangerous proposal in hopes of capitalizing on the true crime trend — and maybe save their marriage along the way.

How to Watch Based on a True Story on Streaming

Based on a True Story debuts all eight episodes Thursday, June 8, exclusively on Peacock. When you sign up for Peacock, you gain access to other exclusive content such as Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, The Traitors, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, Bel-Air, The Best Man: Final Chapters, the upcoming John Wick prequel series and more. You can even stream popular movies such as Renfield (available June 9), Cocaine Bear, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Knock at the Cabin, M3GAN (and its unrated cut!), Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Academy Award-nominated Tár, Warm Bodies, Violent Night, Ticket to Paradise, Bros and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

On Peacock, you can also watch the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

PEACOCK PREMIUM STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Peacock Premium Plus with no ads)



For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium for just $19.99/year using the discount code “SUMMEROFPEACOCK.” The Premium plan typically goes for $49.99/year, so the savings are certainly swoon-worthy. The promo code can also be applied to new subscribers signing up for Peacock’s ad-free annual plan, bringing its cost down from $99.99/year to $69.99/year.

If you just want to dip your toe in the Peacock waters, you can sign up for a monthly subscription. The Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads, is just $4.99/month (sign up here), while Peacock Premium Plus fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here).

What Is Based on a True Story About?

“A dark comedic thriller, Based on a True Story is about a realtor (Cuoco), a former tennis star (Messina) and a plumber (Behind Her Eyes‘ Tom Bateman) who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime,” according to the official logline.

WATCH BASED ON A TRUE STORY TRAILER NOW:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)