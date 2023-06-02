Did Maisel's 'Four Minutes' Run Long? Is a Gotham Knights 'Ship Rising? Was Ted Lasso Not Sad Enough? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso, Succession, Grease: ROTPL and American Born Chinese!

1 | As much as we adored the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finale, are we the only ones who pulled out a stopwatch for Midge’s famous four minutes on TV, only to find that it lasted longer than six minutes?

2 | Watching the American Born Chinese finale’s big fight, were you waiting for the principal and/or soccer coach to question the Cosplay Club’s budget? (And then glad when the latter did!) And would you have screamed if Jin and Amelia didn’t become boyfriend/girlfriend by the end?

3 | In the Fatal Attraction finale (SPOILERS ALERT!), why couldn’t Arthur have proven that he killed Alex? After their brutal fight, wouldn’t his prints have been in her apartment and his DNA, under her fingernails…? Also, would Ellen have really remembered so vividly what Alex said to her as a child that it turned her into Alex 2.0?

4 | Did Succession forget about the Roy siblings’ deal to buy Pierce? Is Nan Pierce still waiting for them to shell out the $10 billion, and will they even be able to work together after the Waystar board vote blew up so spectacularly?

5 | Yellowjackets fans: Do we think that Natalie was the only Antler Queen? Or might several of the crash survivors have work the crown during their time in the wilderness?

6 | How satisfying would it be for fans of The Young and the Restless if, all these years after Phyllis tried to squash “the Bug” with her car, the erstwhile Cricket finally stung the husband-stealing, paternity-test-tampering, justice-eluding conniver for framing Diane for her “murder”?

7 | How far into Tuesday’s How I Met Your Father did you get before you realized the episode featured two Samantha Joneses — both of the Carrie Diaries and Sex and the City variety?



8 | How angry do you think Superman & Lois‘ Kyle will be that everyone but him — his ex-wife! his daughter! his girlfriend! — knew about Clark’s secret? And did you recognize Smallville‘s Granny Goodness (aka Christine Willes) playing the governor?

9 | Entertaining as Misha Collins’ dual performance on Gotham Knights has been, is Dark Harvey’s voice just a little too Heath Ledger-as-Joker? And now that Stephanie was “meh” about kissing Turner, do you think #Sharper is endgame?

10 | Regarding NBC’s Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, our many questions can be summed up thusly: “Why?”

11 | In And Just Like That… Season 2, what possible specific scenario will dictate the first and apparently only phone call in two seasons between Carrie and Samantha?

12 | 🅐 Given how touchy-feely Ted Lasso is about, um, everything, did it surprise you that the character wasn’t more choked up over the course of his departure from Richmond? 🅑 With all the returning characters they managed to squeeze into the finale, how didn’t we get a final appearance by Sassy’s daughter Nora? 🅒 As pointed out on Twitter by @DeniseOswald: Since when does an author’s photo go on the front flap of a book? 🅓 And how didn’t anyone catch this typo (see photo) in a book written by Trent Crimm, formerly of The Independent?

13 | Watching Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, do you find yourself distracted by how very hard it tries (tries being the operative word) to be different from every other Gordon Ramsay show? And is the intercutting of his one-on-ones with possible castoffs a bit dizzying?

14 | Did Vanderpump Rules really make us wait until the third and final hour of a three-part reunion to see Raquel and her scarlet letter get confronted by Ariana and the rest of the cast?

15 | Who would you cast as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies‘ Frankie Zuko, whose hand made its debut in the Season 1 finale?

16 | The Other Two fans, did you know there actually is a Disney character named Globby (from Big Hero 6: The Series) that fans claim is queer? And when will Curtis actually call out Cary for his fake friendship, since it’s been building up for weeks now?

17 | Regarding Manifest‘s final episodes, after all these years how does Ben not know Saanvi’s favorite movie? And is anyone else not at all surprised that Jared kept the engagement ring he bought for Michaela?

18 | How long is it going to take Silo‘s Juliette to pick up on the hint left by the late Sheriff Halston and “Double the flowers in front of the mirror”?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!