Manifest Recap: Zeke's Return (and That Season 1 Callback) Explained — Plus, Grade Season 4B Thus Far

The following contains spoilers from Manifest Season 4, Episodes 11-14. Proceed accordingly.

If you ever wondered what love looked like, it’s your deceased partner reappearing in a heavenly state to help you move on.

Such was the case with Zeke in Manifest Season 4, Part 2, which is now streaming on Netflix. After sacrificing his life for Cal in the midseason finale, Zeke returned to Michaela in a ghostly, intangible form. It was explained that when Zeke died, he went into the glow, aka the divine consciousness, which was a place of infinite space and time.

The Zeke who came to Michaela was still her husband, but a version of him that hadn’t yet gone into the cave. He recognized her despite that because, as a result of being in the glow, he already knew everything about their relationship, including all the missed connections before they finally came face-to-face.

RELATED STORIES Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh on Whether Michaela Will Move on With Jared: 'Who Knows If She's Ready?'

Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh on Whether Michaela Will Move on With Jared: 'Who Knows If She's Ready?' Black Mirror Trailer Takes Meta Jabs at Netflix -- Get Season 6 Release Date

In Episode 14, titled “Fata Morgana,” we learned that Zeke’s post-death reconnection was only temporary. He was losing his memories of Michaela and needed to leave the glow to take his proper place in the timeline. As she begged him to stay with her, he urged her to move on with her life.

“You have important work to do,” Zeke told his wife. “The world needs you. It’s time to move forward, wherever it takes you.”

Later in the episode, Michaela found herself in the cave with Zeke, saying her final goodbyes to a man who no longer remembered her. In a callback to Zeke’s first appearance in Season 1, Episode 12, Michaela instructed him to “find her” — the Michaela that hadn’t met him yet — so they could start their love story. That explained why, in Season 1, Zeke kept picturing her face despite not knowing her, and repeated that same phrase while searching for the cabin. It was Future Michaela telling him what he needed to do.

That bittersweet moment marked Zeke and Michaela’s third parting. (Remember, he also died in the Season 2 finale before being revived.) And while painful, Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Michaela, acknowledges that this latest farewell feels different from the others.

“It’s the last time she’ll ever, in her mind, get to see him,” Roxburgh explains. “But she also knows that unless he goes, she won’t get any time with him.

“It’s like losing all the footage of someone that you care very deeply about, like you don’t even have anything to reflect back on,” the actress adds. “So, I think that she’s heartbroken that she’ll never be able to see him again, but also knows that everything will be gone unless he goes.”

Manifesters, did Zeke and Michaela’s final parting break you? What do you think of Season 4, Part 2 so far? Submit your grade below, and then reflect on those feelings in the comments.