Get Peacock's $19.99/Year Deal Now, Watch Mrs. Davis, Yellowstone, Days, Poker Face, John Wick Spinoff and More

If you act fast, you can upgrade your summer streaming queue with a special Peacock promo code. Here’s everything you need to know to claim the sweet deal.

For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium for just $19.99/year using the discount code “SUMMEROFPEACOCK.” The Premium plan typically goes for $49.99/year, so the savings are certainly swoon-worthy. The promo code can also be applied to new subscribers signing up for Peacock’s ad-free annual plan, bringing its cost down from $99.99/year to $69.99/year.

PEACOCK PREMIUM ANNUAL STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($19.99/year; $69.99/year for Peacock Premium Plus with no ads)

USE CODE: SUMMEROFPEACOCK



How to Sign Up for the Peacock Deal

To claim the limited-time deal, go to Peacock’s website and click “Get Offer” in the yellow banner at the top of your screen. You’ll be redirected to a new screen, where you’ll be presented with the Peacock promo code, “SUMMEROFPEACOCK.” Once you click “Redeem Now,” you’ll be asked to create an account for the Peacock Premium plan, enter payment information, and then stream your favorite shows for just $19.99/year! (If you prefer the Premium Plus plan, you can click “Pick a Plan” and manually enter the code during the first stage of checking out by clicking “Have a promo code?”)

The deal is valid only for new subscribers and your plan will renew at the regular price after one year. (If you decide you do not want to continue subscribing at the regular price, you can always simply cancel your subscription before it auto-renews.)

What Plans Does Peacock Offer?

The “SUMMEROFPEACOCK” discount code can be applied to both the Premium annual plan, which has ads, and the ad-free Premium Plus annual plan, which includes your local NBC channel and the ability to download titles for offline viewing. The Premium annual plan regularly costs $49.99/year, while the Premium Plus plan goes for $99.99/year.

Peacock also offers monthly versions of each subscription. The Premium monthly plan is $4.99/month and the Premium Plus monthly plan costs $9.99/month. Monthly plans, however, are excluded from the summer discount. If you’re in your fear of commitment era, we’re here for you. Committing to a year of anything might seem daunting, but doing so during Peacock’s summer promotion will save you nearly $40 on the monthly Premium plan and nearly $50 on the Premium Plus plan.

What Is Available to Stream on Peacock?

When you sign up for Peacock, you gain access to exclusive content such as Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, The Traitors, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, Bel-Air, The Best Man: Final Chapters, the upcoming John Wick prequel series and more. You can even stream popular movies such as Renfield (available June 9), Cocaine Bear, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Knock at the Cabin, M3GAN (and its unrated cut!), Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Academy Award-nominated Tár, Warm Bodies, Violent Night, Ticket to Paradise, Bros and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Peacock is also the exclusive home to the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives, and you can also watch full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

