Outlander Season 7 Sneak Peek: Jamie and Claire Enjoy a Rare Moment in Which Neither Is in Mortal Danger

Brace yourselves, Outlander faithful: The Season 7 sneak peek at the top of this post finds the Frasers having a sweet, pre-slumber conversation… and that’s it. No violence. No fear of death. No war, pestilence or disease beating down their door. It’s a nice change of pace, aye?

Starz released the clip in celebration of World Outlander Day and in conjunction with the show’s panel at ATX Festival on Thursday. In the video above, Jamie waits for Claire to come to bed. While she’s finishing up her nightly routine, he tells her how he’s dreamed of her in her own time, then explains how he knows that he’s seeing a time that has yet to come.

“I dream of the past,” he reasons. “Why would I not dream of the future?”

Per the show’s official synopsis, Season 7 — which premieres on Friday, June 16 at 8/7c — will get underway with Claire still in peril from those who think she killed Malva Christie, and Jamie and Young Ian hoping against hope to get to her in time. But, oops, there’s also the burgeoning Revolutionary War to contend with.

“Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion,” per Starz. “The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.”

Season 7 of the Starz series will feature the recast of a popular character: Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) will take over as Jamie’s sister, Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers). The season, which showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has said will “revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places,” also will feature the return of Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser) and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie).

As previously reported, Season 7 will be split into two parts, with the second half debuting sometime in 2024.

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to watch, then Hit the comments with your dreams for the upcoming season.