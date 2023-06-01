Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall Proudly Confirms Return as Samantha — See Her Cheeky Instagram Post

No one can accuse Kim Cattrall of not knowing her audience.

One day after word got out that the Sex and the City vet will be reprising her signature role as Samantha Jones in the forthcoming second season of revival series And Just Like That… , the actress took to Instagram to simultaneously confirm the news and play to her base by captioning a screenshot of the casting scoop with a simple, “Happy Pride” (scroll down to view the post).

As reported Wednesday, Cattrall’s appearance will just be a one-off cameo, with Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie in the Season 2 finale of the Max comedy. (The two old pals rekindled their friendship over text last season.) Cattrall reportedly did not see or speak with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she has a famously estranged relationship, while shooting her cameo, but she was dressed for the scene by veteran Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, reports the New York Post.

And Just Like That… addressed Cattrall’s absence in Season 1 by saying she had moved to London and lost touch with her former besties after a rift between her and Carrie. Though Samantha continues as a character on the show off-screen, Cattrall was not expected to reprise her role on camera. However, per Variety, HBO boss Casey Bloys personally reached out to Cattrall about returning in Season 2, which led to her upcoming cameo.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max, with Cattrall’s appearance slated for August.