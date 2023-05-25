The Diplomat Repeats Atop Nielsen Weekly Streaming Ranking, Citadel Falls Shy of Top 10 in Its First Try

Netflix’s already-renewed The Diplomat was No. 1 on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week, by amassing 1.4 billion minutes viewed across Season 1’s eight episodes.

The Keri Russell starrer, Nielsen notes, had the oldest-skewing audience of any title in the Top 10 for the week of April 24, with two-thirds of its viewers being over 50.

Placing second for the week was Netflix’s Firefly Lane (1.1 billion minutes viewed, with the launch of its final batch of episodes), followed by Netflix’s Sweet Tooth (924 million minutes viewed/16 episodes), Apple TV+s’ Ted Lasso (795 million minutes/29 available episodes) and Netflix’s Workin’ Moms (645 million minutes/83 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of April 24 were Netflix’s The Night Agent (560 million minutes viewed/10 episodes), Disney+’s The Mandalorian (498 million minutes/24 episodes), Netflix’s BEEF (459 million minutes/10 episodes), Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (457 million minutes/39 available episodes) and Netflix’s 80-minute John Mulaney: Baby J special (379 million minutes).

Prime Video’s already-renewed Citadel, with just three days of eligibility, amassed 306 million viewing minutes for its first two episodes, and thus failed to crack the Top 10 in its first try. Of note, Citadel is an internationally focused action thriller, while Nielsen only monitors U.S. views.

