The Diplomat Snags Lightning-Fast Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Relax, Diplomat devotees: That big Season 1 cliffhanger will not go unresolved.

Netflix on Monday renewed the Keri Russell-led political drama for a second season, presumably to launch in 2024.

The Diplomat‘s inaugural eight-episode season bowed just 10 days ago — on April 20 — and immediately shot to No. 1 on Netflix’s consumer-facing Top 10 list, with 57.48M hours viewed in its first weekend.

“We had such a great time making The Diplomat,” series creator/showrunner/EP Debora Cahn said in a statement. “And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

Added Russell: “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”

Netflix’s VP of Drama Series Jinny Howe, meanwhile, said. “Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora, [fellow EP] Janice Williams and Keri have in store for Season 2.”

The Diplomat centers on Russell’s US emissary Kate Wyler, who is thrust overnight into a new role as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, just as an international crisis is unfolding. She’s tasked with preventing World War III while also navigating her turbulent marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

In addition to Russell, who also serves as an EP, and Sewell, The Diplomat ensemble includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh.