Citadel Renewed for Season 2

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' spy games will continue, now that Prime Video has renewed Citadel for Season 2.

The official pickup — which comes less than 24 hours ahead of the action-thriller’s Season 1 finale — comes with confirmation that executive producer/MCU vet Joe Russo will direct every episode of Season 2. And for those who haven’t sampled it yet, Amazon will be making the first episode of Season 1 available for free, on Amazon Freevee, beginning Friday.

“Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” Amazon and MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

Added the Russo Brothers: “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spy-verse with Jen, [head of television] Vernon [Sanders], and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

Are you looking forward to another season of Citadel?