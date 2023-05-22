How I Met Your Father Sneak Peek: Sophie Needs Lori's Help to Find Her Dad in Season 2B Premiere

The search for Sophie Tompkins’ father begins… now. How I Met Your Father Season 2B Spoilers

TVLine has your exclusive first look at How I Met Your Father‘s Season 2B premiere (streaming Tuesday, May 23 on Hulu), in which Sophie recruits the gang to help track down her long-lost dad. But before their search gets underway, Sophie invites her mother Lori (returning guest star Paget Brewster) over to see if a photo from Lollapalooza ’91 sparks a memory.

As you’ll recall, Sophie was inspired to find her dad after crossing paths with How I Met Your Mother‘s Barney Stinson. He warned Sophie that meeting her father won’t necessarily solve all her problems, but also acknowledged just how great it’s been having his own, previously estranged father in his life — especially after the arrival of his daughter Ellie.

Meanwhile, a previously released trailer lined up three potential dads for Hilary Duff’s alter ego — and two of the candidates are played by Scrubs‘ Travis Schuldt and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Clark Gregg.

“It’s a really lovely story because it lets the group come together, and they all rally behind our girl and decide that they’re going to help her with this pretty daunting task of trying to reconnect with your dad in your thirties,” co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker previously told TVLine. Added fellow EP Elizabeth Berger: “It’s definitely a big arc that we’re playing [in Season 2B].”

How I Met Your Father Season 2B kicks off Tuesday, May 23, with new episodes dropping every week until the two-part finale on July 11. (For a running list of HIMYM Easter eggs, click here.)