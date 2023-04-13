TVLine Items: Clark Gregg Visits HIMYF, Shazam! Sequel Streams and More

How I Met Your Father has lined up three potential dads for Hilary Duff’s character.

In a newly released teaser for the Hulu comedy’s midseason return, Sophie sets out to find her biological father with her friends’ help, and two of the candidates appear to be Travis Schuldt (Scrubs) and Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

“It’s a really lovely story because it lets the group come together, and they all rally behind our girl and decide that they’re going to help her with this pretty daunting task of trying to reconnect with your dad in your thirties,” co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A.

How I Met Your Father Season 2B premieres Tuesday, May 23, with a new episode releasing weekly until the two-part finale on Tuesday, July 11.

There's so much more to come. #HIMYF returns May 23. pic.twitter.com/XiCCn940p0 — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) April 13, 2023

Ready for more of today’s news nuggets? Well….

* Shazam! Fury of the Gods will make its streaming debut Tuesday, May 23 on what will then be known as Max.

* Fox has ordered a new out-of-this-world reality show, Stars on Mars, hosted by Star Trek vet William Shatner and premiering on Monday, June 5 at 8/7. In the series, well-known stars will compete in a space simulation for the opportunity to be the last “celobronaut” standing.

* Roku has renewed Kevin Hart’s Die Hart for a third season, after Die Hart 2: Die Harter broke Roku viewership records during its opening weekend.

* This year’s Peabody Award nominees include Abbott Elementary (ABC), Andor (Disney+), Atlanta (FX), Bad Sisters (Apple TV+), Better Call Saul (AMC), Bob’s Burgers (Fox), Documentary Now! (IFC), Los Espookys (HBO Max), Mo (Netflix), Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), Reservation Dogs (FX), Severance (Apple TV+), Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max), Sort of (HBO Max), The Patient (FX) and We’re Here (HBO Max).

* Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service, has released the first trailer for Smartless: On the Road, premiering Tuesday, May 23. The six-part docuseries takes audiences on the North American leg of actors and friends Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes’ tour of their hit podcast.

* FX has released a trailer for the limited series Class of ’09, premiering exclusively on Hulu with its first two episodes on Wednesday, May 10. The suspense thriller, about a class of FBI agents, stars Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Kate Mara (A Teacher).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?