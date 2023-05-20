Ratings: WWE, Blue Bloods Lead Friday; CBS Finales All Add Viewers

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s SmackDown coverage dominated Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods finale copped the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Watch: What's on the Bubble?

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) was down a tick week-to-week.

CBS | S.W.A.T. (4.5 mil/0.3), Fire Country (5.2 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “B-“; read recap and post mortem) and Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.3, reader grade “A-“; read recap) all added viewers with their finales, though the latter two tied their demo lows.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.2 mil/0.3) dipped with its season finale.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway?!?! (470K/0.1) and The Great American Joke Off [sic] (330K/0.1) both added viewers, with the latter also rising on the demo.

