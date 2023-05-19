Ratings: Sheldon Dominates Finale-Filled Thursday, CSI: Vegas Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon dominated a Thursday night that was chock full of season finales. Cancellation Watch! What's on the Bubble?

CBS | Sheldon (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was steady, while So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.3, reader grade “A”) and CSI: Vegas (2.7 mil/0.2) both dipped opposite Grey’s Anatomy‘s two-hour season ender, with the latter hitting/tying series lows.

ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.4, reader grade “A-“) and Grey’s (averaging 3 mil/0.4, reader grade “A-“) were both steady, with the latter’s second hour skewing much younger than what Alaska Daily had done.

NBC | Law & Order (3.8 mil/0.3, reader grade “B”) and Organized Crime (3.9 mil/0.4, reader grade “A-“) were both steady, while SVU (4.3 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+”) dipped in the demo.

THE CW | Now leading out of reruns, 100 Days to Indy (140K/0.0) dropped to an audience low.

