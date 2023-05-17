Young Sheldon Finale Sneak Peek: Mandy Has a Surprise for Georgie

Looks like Young Sheldon isn’t the only Cooper with travel plans during Thursday’s hour-long Season 6 finale (CBS, 8/7c).

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Mandy surprises Georgie by asking him to accompany her on a spa weekend. “Like… together?” he asks. “Yeah,” she responds. “You deserve a break as much as I do.”

She’s not wrong, but she’s clearly confusing CeeCee’s dad. It was just last month that the 18-year-old asked his baby mama to marry him, and she said no. Since then, their relationship has remained strictly platonic — and now she’s inviting him on a potentially romantic getaway.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s finale, Sheldon and Mary prepare for their summer in Germany, where the 13-year-old scientist is set to take part in a research program at the University of Heidelberg. Unfortunately, their international flight is supposed to take off on the same day a tornado is barreling toward Medford. Will they make it out of Texas before the twister makes landfall? Big Bang Theory Easter Eggs on Young Sheldon

Fifteen years prior to Thursday’s Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory alluded to the boy genius’ stint time in Germany. In the Season 1 episode “The Pancake Batter Anomaly,” Sheldon told Penny that his mother flew back to Texas to help his dad after their house slipped off cinderblocks. “It was tornado season, and it was an aluminum house,” he explained. Of course, whether the prequel series intends to follow suit remains to be seen.

As previously reported, Young Sheldon was picked up for Season 7 as part of a three-season renewal ahead of Season 5. It will continue to air Thursdays at 8 pm; you can find CBS’ fall schedule here.

Watch the exclusive clip above, then hit the comments with your hopes for Young Sheldon‘s supersized finale.