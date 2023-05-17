Ginny & Georgia Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix, With New Showrunner

Ginny & Georgia‘s complicated mother-daughter duo is getting not one but two more seasons to work out their issues.

Netflix has renewed the dramedy for Seasons 3 and 4, it was announced on Wednesday during the streamer’s Upfront presentation. Additionally, Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: Next Class) will take over as showrunner, replacing Debra J. Fisher.

Ginny & Georgia returned for Season 2 on Jan. 5 after a nearly two-year break. In the season finale, Georgia opened up to Paul about her abusive ex Gil, her shady deeds and more of her troubled past — but she left out the truth about how she killed her two ex-husbands. Despite everything she’d told him, Paul still wanted to marry Georgia, because she’s already ruined him, he said. The couple got hitched in a beautiful ceremony, but their first dance was interrupted by the police. The authorities arrested Georgia for the murder of Cynthia’s dying husband Tom, leaving Paul, Georgia, Austin (who’d witnessed his mom suffocating Tom with a pillow) and the rest of the guests to look on in shock as she was taken away in handcuffs.

Asked if Paul will start to see his wife in a new light and suspect that there’s more that she’s not telling him, creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert replied with a laugh, “I think once you’re arrested for murder, stuff’s going to come to the surface.”

Elsewhere in the finale, Ginny showed up as a friend for her ex Marcus, who was struggling with depression, while Georgia and Joe (who had an affair with Cynthia) also came to a place of friendship in their relationship while denying their feelings for each other.

“What happens in Episodes 8, 9 and 10 between Joe, Cynthia and Georgia plays a huge role in Season 3,” Lampert teased in a post mortem interview, adding that it’s not necessarily romantic. “Plot-wise, we are laying seeds that you won’t realize were laid until we get a Season 3, and if we’re able to tell the story we want to tell, it will all make sense. And everything will come back around in a way that you were not expecting.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup. Hit the comments with your hopes for the upcoming seasons!