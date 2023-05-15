Weeds Sequel Series Eyed at Showtime as Co-Star Bemoans: They’re 'Trying to Drag Its Tired Carcass Out'

Word of a Weeds revival is sprouting again, this time at Showtime.

Deadline reports that the premium cabler — on which all eight seasons of the OG series aired from 2005 to 2012 — is developing a sequel series that would feature the return of Mary-Louise Parker’s Nancy Botwin. The project had previously been in-the-works at Starz.

Per Deadline, Showtime is also looking to revive Edie Falco’s Nurse Jackie, with the original series’ scribes Abe Sylvia and Liz Flahive attached to write and EP.

In a case of terrible (or perfect?) timing, news of the Weeds follow-up broke just hours after former co-star Justin Kirk questioned the viability of a revival. “Even as a fan, do you really want to see us all old and coming back?” the actor mused to Variety on Monday. “By the time of Season 8, I don’t think the general idea was, ‘We should keep doing this!’ Look, I love those people, I love that character.

“I did recently hear of it again,” Kirk added of the revival buzz, “so they may be trying to drag its tired carcass out.”

Weeds also starred Elizabeth Perkins, Tonye Patano, Romany Malco, Hunter Parrish, Alexander Gould, Andy Milder, Allie Grant and Kevin Nealon. It’s unclear at this time which other original cast members might join Parker in Weeds 2.0.

As recently reported, Showtime is also developing fresh iterations of popular franchises Dexter and Billions.