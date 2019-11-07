Weeds Revival In the Works at Starz; Mary-Louise Parker Set to Return

RELATED STORIES Power Boss Teases [Spoiler]'s Fate: 'I Didn't See Him Die, Did You?'

Power Boss Teases [Spoiler]'s Fate: 'I Didn't See Him Die, Did You?' Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Just when you thought Weeds was cashed, the Emmy Award-winning dark comedy is being relit. Mary-Louise Parker, who played suburban drug dealer Nancy Botwin in the long-running Showtime series, is reportedly attached to the new project as a star and an executive producer, TVLine’s sister publication Variety reports. The new series would pick up 10 years after Weeds originally ended.

Victoria Morrow, who wrote and co-EP’d the original series, is expected to write and executive-produce the revival. Series creator Jenji Kohan, however, is not yet attached.

Weeds, which ran for eight seasons from 2005 to 2012, also starred Elizabeth Perkins, Justin Kirk, Tonye Patano, Romany Malco, Hunter Parrish, Alexander Gould, Andy Milder, Allie Grant and Kevin Nealon. It’s unclear at this time which other original cast members might join Parker in Lionsgate Television’s potential revival.

“As excited as we are about our new series, I want to remind everyone that ‘the old is also new,’ and we’re pleased to be bringing two of the most acclaimed shows in television history, Mad Men and Weeds, to the global syndication marketplace next year,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement. “We will be launching the marketing campaign for Mad Men, winner of 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes during its eight-year run, later this month. And we’re thrilled to be back in business with series star and producer Mary-Louise Parker on what we’re calling Weeds 4.20, already in active development at Starz, as we prepare a comprehensive and integrated rollout for one of television’s most beloved properties.”

Are you excited about this potential Weeds revival? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.