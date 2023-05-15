Fox Renews Kitchen Nightmares 9 Years After Gordon Ramsay Called It Quits

Gordon Ramsay is ready to endure more Kitchen Nightmares. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back!

As part of its fall schedule non-release on Monday morning, Fox announced that the 2023-24 TV season would feature an all-new season of Kitchen Nightmares, which abruptly ended nine years ago when Ramsay decided it was time to “time to call it a day.”

Ramsay announced back in June 2014 that he would stop making new episodes of Kitchen Nightmares, which had become an international hit since debuting in the UK in 2004. After airing for five seasons across the pond, an American version was brought to Fox in 2007. It aired for seven seasons.

“I’m currently filming 4 new episodes for [the UK’s] Channel 4, which will be my last,” Ramsay explained at the time, in a letter posted to his official website. “I’ve had a phenomenal 10 years making 123 episodes, 12 seasons, shot across 2 continents, watched by tens of millions of people and sold to over 150 countries. It’s been a blast but it’s time to call it a day.

“During this time, I’ve visited over 100 restaurants, meeting and trying to help or in some cases failing to help, some of the most weird and wonderful people,” he added. “Of course Amy’s Baking Company is a standout along with Bonaparte’s but there were good times too; the lovely sisters at La Galleria and Momma Cherri’s to name but two.”

Interestingly, four years after Ramsay put a fork in Kitchen Nightmares, a restaurant makeover show, he and Fox debuted Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, another restaurant makeover show, which ran for three seasons.

