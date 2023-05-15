Archer to End With Season 14 on FXX

Sterling Archer is heading into retirement.

The long-running animated comedy Archer will end with its upcoming 14th season, FXX announced Monday. 40+ TV Shows Ending in 2023

The farewell run will kick off Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10/9c with a two-episode premiere; new episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Interestingly, FXX had not announced a formal Season 14 renewal for Archer until now, but cast member Chris Parnell previously told Screen Rant in January that a 14th season was in production. (Get more of FX’s summer premiere dates here.)

Archer debuted on FX in 2009, then relocated to sister network FXX in 2017. During its run, the series has notched nine Primetime Emmy nominations and three wins (including for Outstanding Animated Program in 2016). The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as the titular spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane; Judy Greer as Cheryl Tunt; Amber Nash as Pam Poovey; Parnell as Cyril Figgis; Adam Reed as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as Dr. Krieger.

Jessica Walter, who had voiced Sterling’s mother, Malory Archer, since the show’s debut, sadly passed away in March 2021. Archer subsequently said goodbye to the actress in its Season 12 finale, in which Malory left the spy agency and passed the torch to her son. The character was last seen with her husband, Ron Cadillac, lounging on a tropical beach and sipping cocktails.

Bummed that Archer is wrapping up? Give us your thoughts in a comment below.