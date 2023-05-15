FX Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Justified Sequel, What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and More

FX has unveiled its summer schedule, which includes new seasons of Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows, and the highly anticipated return of Justified. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Timothy Olyphant reprises Raylan Givens in the sequel series Justified: City Primeval. Premiering Tuesday, July 18 with its first two episodes, the sequel series picks up 15 years after Raylan left Kentucky. He now lives in Miami, “a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl,” according to the official logline. “His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

“A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit,” the logline reveals. “There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.” Watch a teaser above.

Newly announced premieres also include What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 (Thursday, July 13 on FX), Reservation Dogs Season 3 (Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Hulu) and the just-announced final season of Archer (Wednesday, Aug. 30 on FXX).

Previously confirmed dates include Mayans MC (returning Wednesday, May 24 on FX), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (returning Wednesday, June 7 on FXX), The Full Monty (premiering Wednesday, June 14 on Hulu) and The Bear Season 2 (dropping all at once, Thursday, June 22 on Hulu).

All told, FX’s summer rollout looks like this:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

10 pm Mayans MC final season premiere (FX; first two episodes, followed by one episode per week)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

10 pm It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 premiere (FXX; first two episodes, followed by one episode per week)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

The Full Monty sequel series premiere (Hulu; eight-episode binge release)

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

The Bear Season 2 premiere (Hulu; 10-episode binge release)

THURSDAY, JULY 13

10 pm What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 premiere (FX; first two episodes, followed by one episode per week)

TUESDAY, JULY 18

10 pm Justified: City Primeval premiere (FX; first two episodes, followed by one episode per week)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

Reservation Dogs Season 3 premiere (Hulu; weekly release)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

10 pm Archer final season premiere (FXX; first two episodes, followed by one episode per week)

Which FX series will you be sampling this summer? Sound off in Comments.