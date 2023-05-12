Ratings: Ghosts, Young Sheldon Lead Thursday; Grey's Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Ghosts scared up Thursday’s best demo number, while lead-in Young Sheldon delivered the night’s biggest audience. What Network Shows Are Still on the Bubble?

CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) dipped week-to-week. Ghosts (6.3 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A”) ended Season 2 with its best audience since March 9 and also ticked up in the demo. So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil.0.4) also rose in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady.

NBC | Law & Order (3.9 mil/0.3), SVU (4.1 mil/0.4) and Organized Crime (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) were all steady in the demo, with the latter also adding viewers. #RollinsEffect

ABC | Station 19 (3.4 mil/0.4) and Grey’s Anatomy (2.9 mil/0.4, read recap) both dipped in the demo, with the latter falling below 3 million viewers for the first time ever.

THE CW | Walker (500K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) dropped a handful of eyeballs with its season finale; 100 Days to Indy (230K/0.0) added viewers.

FOX | The doubly-renewed Next Level Chef (averaging 1.7 mil and a 0.3) dipped with its two-hour finale.

