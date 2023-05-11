Next Level Chef Gets 2-Season Renewal

Fox’s three-story cooking competition has earned itself a two-season renewal. Which Scripted Shows Are on the Bubble?

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour season finale, Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, it was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Next Level Chef opened Season 2 leading out of this year’s Super Bowl, where it drew 16.7 million total viewers — making it the most-watched cooking series telecast in television history — and a 5.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Season to date, the show is averaging 3.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, matching its stealthily solid freshman numbers and ranking No. 6 and No. 3 out of the 24 entertainment programs that Fox has aired this TV season.

“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s Unscripted Programming president, said in a statement. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

Added Ramsay himself: “I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox. It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!”

In tonight’s two-hour season finale (starting at 8/7c), the five remaining chefs will select two different boxes, each representing a state and its local ingredients. They will then have to conceive a dish that infuses both into one unforgettable dish. Then, in the second half of the finale, the final three chefs must create one dish on each level of the kitchen — in just 90 minutes.