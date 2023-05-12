Jacklyn Zeman's Final General Hospital Episode as Bobbie Has Already Aired

Bobbie Spencer has already taken her final bow.

In the wake of General Hospital legend Jacklyn Zeman‘s death earlier this week, TVLine can confirm that the actress made her last appearance as Bobbie in the episode that aired on April 27. The hour revolved around the wedding of Bobbie’s grandson, Michael, to cancer-stricken Willow.

There’s no word on how GH plans to address Zeman’s death on screen, or if a tribute episode is planned. The current writers’ strike could complicate efforts to get such an episode on the air anytime soon.

Zeman died Wednesday at age 70 following a brief cancer battle. In the days that followed, GH vets past and present inundated social media with tributes to Zeman.

GH‘sAnthony Geary, who played Zeman’s TV brother Luke for nearly 40 years (until his 2015 retirement), was among those honoring the actress. “For 40 years, I was fortunate enough to play Jackie Zeman’s big brother on General Hospital,” Geary told TVLine late Thursday in an exclusive statement. “In all those years, I never heard her utter one disparaging word about any actor, crew member, or co-worker. In fact, I never heard Jackie express an unkind word about anyone, ever. In a highly competitive profession where ego, feelings, and emotions are bread and butter, I’ve found this quality to be extremely rare. I expect it will be even more rare now that dear Jackie is gone.

“She was quite simply one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever known,” Geary continued. “I will miss her laugh, and the deep, soulful look in her eyes whenever she expressed the love and pride she had in her two lovely daughters. Tonight, l already miss her, and feel a powerful ache where Jackie’s smile used to be.”