GH's Jacklyn Zeman Remembered by TV Family as a 'Beautiful Queen, Inside and Out' — Read Cast Tributes

By

Jacklyn Zeman Dead General Hospital Bobbie Spencer
Courtesy of ABC

General Hospital legend Jacklyn Zeman, who died Wednesday at the age of 70, is being remembered by her former costars.

The four-time Daytime Emmy nominee, who portrayed Bobbie Spencer on the ABC soap for more than four decades, passed following a short battle with cancer. GH vet Sarah Joy Brown, who originated the role of Bobbie’s long lost daughter Carly, was among the first to pay tribute.

“My earliest memories of my time on General Hospital involve @JackieZeman loving on and mothering me, gently guiding me toward success, where she felt so at home,” she wrote on Twitter. “Beautiful queen, inside and out. I know everyone who loved her is devastated. My love to her girls, fam, work fam and fans.”

Laura Wright, who has played Carly since 2005, shared a classic GH clip featuring Zeman, Brown and Brad Maule (aka Tony Jones):

The ABC soap’s production also released a statement in the wake of Zeman’s passing: “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Keep scrolling for additional tributes…

WILLIAM DEVRY:

KATHLEEN GATI:

 

JON LINDSTROM:

EDEN MCCOY:

TRISTAN ROGERS:

PARRY SHEN:

RICK SPRINGFIELD:

JOHN STAMOS:

FRANK VALENTINI (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER):

SAG-AFTRA:

