GH's Jacklyn Zeman Remembered by TV Family as a 'Beautiful Queen, Inside and Out' — Read Cast Tributes

General Hospital legend Jacklyn Zeman, who died Wednesday at the age of 70, is being remembered by her former costars. TV Stars We Lost in 2023

The four-time Daytime Emmy nominee, who portrayed Bobbie Spencer on the ABC soap for more than four decades, passed following a short battle with cancer. GH vet Sarah Joy Brown, who originated the role of Bobbie’s long lost daughter Carly, was among the first to pay tribute.

“My earliest memories of my time on General Hospital involve @JackieZeman loving on and mothering me, gently guiding me toward success, where she felt so at home,” she wrote on Twitter. “Beautiful queen, inside and out. I know everyone who loved her is devastated. My love to her girls, fam, work fam and fans.”

Laura Wright, who has played Carly since 2005, shared a classic GH clip featuring Zeman, Brown and Brad Maule (aka Tony Jones):

The ABC soap’s production also released a statement in the wake of Zeman’s passing: “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

WILLIAM DEVRY:

Devastated to hear the horrible news of #JackieZeman 's passing. Too much bad news coming out of #GeneralHospital these days. Very very sad & hard to believe. 💔 — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) May 11, 2023

KATHLEEN GATI:

I am heartbroken to hear this news. One of the kindest people I have ever met. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. ❤️ https://t.co/XDgouGewE8 — Kathleen Gati (@gatitweets) May 11, 2023

JON LINDSTROM:

I just heard of Jackie Zeman‘s passing late tonight. This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left. Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts. @JackieZeman #RIP @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/wSsQ4fKdag — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) May 11, 2023

EDEN MCCOY:

Jackie was the first person I spoke to when I walked on set to film my very first scene. I was so nervous, but she soothed me with hugs as she introduced herself. Thank you for all that you were to me & so many. Love you now & forever. My condolences to her beautiful family pic.twitter.com/HWAd7GCuIM — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) May 11, 2023

TRISTAN ROGERS:

Jackie Z was the first person I really got to know back on GH in ‘81. We did many pa’s together and they were always great. She was always the perfect partner. Much later we worked on The Bay. And now I’ll never be able to work with her again. Her spark has gone. By babe. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) May 11, 2023

PARRY SHEN:

An absolute legend.

I loved hearing her stories

about the show in the 70s & 80s. Always so kind & down to earth. You will be so missed, Jackie.

Condelences to her daughters, family & legions of fans who have loved Bobbie Spencer for decades. https://t.co/ju9ZW8P7QM — Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 11, 2023

RICK SPRINGFIELD:

Rick Springfield (Dr. Noah Drake) on Jackie Zeman's passing: "Incredibly stunned and broken hearted to hear of Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. She was the one, along with Gloria Monty, who helped… — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 11, 2023

JOHN STAMOS:

FRANK VALENTINI (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER):

On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. pic.twitter.com/DxGdjYavab — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

SAG-AFTRA: