Jacklyn Zeman Cause of Death Revealed

Daytime legend Jacklyn Zeman‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The General Hospital actress’ family tells ABC News that she died after a short battle with cancer.

Zeman’s death was announced late Wednesday by GH executive producer Frank Valentini, who tweeted, “On behalf of our General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

The ABC daytime soap’s production also released a statement in the wake of Zeman’s passing: “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Rick Springfield, the ’80s rock star who played Dr. Noah Drake on the soap, added this tribute to Deadline: “Incredibly stunned and brokenhearted to hear of Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. She was the one, along with Gloria Monty, who helped launch my ’80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men. Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn’t say me. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten.” (For additional tributes to Zeman, click here.)