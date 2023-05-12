ABC Cancels Three Dramas, including Big Sky and Alaska Daily

Three of ABC’s primetime dramas won’t make it to the 2023-2024 schedule.

The Alphabet network cancelled Big Sky, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep Friday, TVLine has learned.

Big Sky, a David E. Kelley crime thriller starring Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, averaged 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) in its third season, down 16 percent from its Season 2 numbers. Among the eight dramas ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks next-to-last in viewers (besting only The Rookie: Feds) and sixth in the demo. Its Season 3 finale, which aired on January 18 (read a full recap), will serve as its series finale.

Hilary Swank’s journalism-themed series Alaska Daily wrapped its inaugural 11-episode season on March 30. The series starred the two-time Oscar winner as Eileen Fitzgerald, an investigative journalist who left her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her first assignment: Get the scoop on a conspiracy-addled cold case involving the death of an indigenous woman.

The Company You Keep starred Milo Ventimiglia as a con man romantically entangled with a CIA agent played by Catherine Haena Kim. Over the course of the show’s single season, the couple discovered each other’s secret identities, forcing Emma to break up with Charlie and turn him into her CIA asset to protect his grifter family. The season — now series — finale aired May 7. (Read a recap.)

Alaska Daily averaged 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 10 dramas that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 5 in total audience and ties The Company You Keep — which averaged 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — for last in the demo.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

How do you feel about ABC’s latest cancellations? Hit the comments and let us know!