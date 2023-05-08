The Company You Keep on the Bubble: Did Finale Leave You Wanting More?

As the pre-Upfronts cancellation bloodbath nears — the broadcast networks’ annual presentations of their upcoming seasons are slated for next week — ABC’s The Company You Keep is among 18 closely-watched bubble series awaiting their fate.

Season to date, the show is averaging 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 10 dramas that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 9 in audience (outdrawing only A Million Little Things‘ farewell run) and ties fellow freshman Alaska Daily for last in the demo.

With no word yet on The Company You Keep‘s future, the May 7 (season? series?) finale wrapped up several storylines while also setting the stage for a potential second season with a couple twists. After realizing the CIA is tailing her because she’s gotten close to something big, Emma took some personal days to recover from her brother’s accident and pretended to spend them with her boyfriend Charlie. In actuality, she, Charlie and Daphne formed an unlikely alliance to take down the Maguires. Of course, their mission got complicated: Daphne wanted to keep the money they were going to recover, while Emma and Charlie’s feelings for each other led them to spend the night together. In the end, the trio were able to bring down Patrick Maguire, who was shot to death by the FBI, after which Daphne walked away from the scene.

Later, Emma told Charlie she loves him and tried to convince him that the two of them should continue being together and working together. Charlie returned her feelings, but he didn’t think love was enough when they’re on opposite sides of the line. So the pair essentially went their separate ways, with Emma quitting the CIA to start a covert unit (funded by Patrick’s money!) to expose the agency’s dirty dealings, and Charlie teaming with Birdie to level the playing field for everyone like them. As the finale came to a close, Charlie and Emma met up at a bar and flirted as he slipped her info about a money launderer with CIA ties. Then Emma suggested there isn’t any reason they can’t meet up for a drink from time to time.

But the biggest twist of the episode involved Emma’s brother, David, whose girlfriend was revealed to be up to something shady. While in her hospital bed, she got a call from her mom, the two of them speaking Russian about how well she handled David and that the real work starts now.

The Company You Keep fans, did that finale leave you intrigued enough to want a Season 2? Hit the comments with your thoughts and keep a close eye on TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard for the latest on the show’s fate!



